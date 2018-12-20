7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

The beauty industry evolves so quickly it can be hard to keep up.

New brands emerge, make-up trends flourish (then just as swiftly disappear), celebrities convince us we need the latest ‘it’ serum or lipstick, and product sales continue to boom.

So as 2018 comes to an end, in a bid to get ahead of the curve we asked a host of experts for their predictions on what’s going to be the next big thing in the cosmetics world, from skincare to sustainability.

Here’s what they had to say…

1. Tranexamic acid

Move over, glycolic, there’s a new hero acid in town.

“Tranexamic Acid has long been used within the medical field, specifically during surgery and in the case of accident and emergencies as a haemostatic agent, to control bleeding and assist in wound closure,” says Kate Bancroft, skincare expert and founder of Face the Future.

“Recent research has shown that 3% Tranexamic Acid reduces the appearance of this discolouration to improve the appearance of brown marks resulting in a brighter more refined and even skin tone.”

Spanish skincare brand is leading the way with its new pigmentation-busting Melan Tran3x range.

2. Ampoules

“In 2019 I think we’ll see a huge rise in ampoules,” Bancroft continues. “Individually packaged vials, usually made of glass or plastic, containing the perfect shot of nutrients for your skin.

“The advantage of ampoules, as opposed to traditional serums, is the expert packaging that helps to keep the product fresh. The individually packaged treatments maintain the strength and potency of active ingredients such as Vitamin C, Alpha Hydroxy Acids and more.”

Popular in Asia, ampoules can be used continuously or as a week-long treatment when your skin needs it most.

3. Ugly beauty

Yes, it’s an oxymoron, but there’s a growing trend for cosmetic artistry that distorts rather than flatters, as seen in the work of Russian make-up artist Sam Schavlev.

“There’s an anti-beauty movement going on,” explains Bunny Kinney, editorial director at Dazed Media, in the Innovation Group’s Future 100 report.

“Beauty is not synonymous with looking good. People recognise beauty as a way of transformation – being scary or ugly is part of that.”

4. Acne vaccine

“Researchers in California confirmed this year that they have identified a potential target for an acne vaccine. It is a toxin produced by the acne-causing bacteria propionibacterium acnes,” says Dr Justine Kluk, consultant dermatologist at 25 Harley Street.

“Rather than eliminating the bacteria altogether, along with innocent bystanders, it could offer a much more focused solution which, as well as being good news for the skin microbiome, also means dermatologists like me could have a totally new treatment or prevention option for acne sufferers.”

Further research is underway, so Dr Kluk anticipates that more results will be published in 2019.

5. Hair food

“As consumers become more aware of the ingredients they eat, drink, or use for beauty purposes, interest in natural and food-based ingredients is rising,” explains haircare analyst Andrew McDougall in the Future 100 report, which is why some shampoo and conditioner ingredient lists are looking more like menus these days.

Food-inspired hair brand Sauce Beauty launched in October with products containing coconut, honey, banana and avocado, while global brands are getting in on the act, too, with Herbal Essences including coconut milk, cucumber and white grapefruit in its BioRenew collection and Pantene recently launching a Superfood range.

6. Grey hair

Young people have been dying their hair shades of silver and grey for a few years now, but now we’re seeing a trend for older women letting their naturally grey hair shine through.

That’s according to Pinterest – the photo sharing site reveals that searches for ‘going grey’ were up by 879% in 2018.

7. Waterless products

Reducing plastic waste has been a growing priority in 2018 as the scale of the ocean pollution problem has come to light, with some consumers opting for shampoo bars rather than bottles.

In 2019, experts predict that water will be the new hot button issue in sustainability, and companies in the US have already started taking note.

Pinch of Colour, launched in 2016, is an entirely waterless make-up brand, while New York nail salon Glosslab offers entirely dry manicures.

© Press Association 2018