5 star-themed jewellery collections that are out of this world

Fashion has been in a real stargazing mood this year, with constellation prints popping up all over the high street.

Celestial designs have been particularly embraced by jewellery designers and, now that Christmas is just around the corner, there’s something rather festive about these star-shaped creations.

Whether you’re buying a gift or a little something for yourself, a delicate pair of drop earrings make a lovely addition to a party outfit, while tiny star studs look great all year round.

Ready to shoot for the stars? Here are five of the best galactic themed jewellery collections…

1. Scream Pretty

The Starburst collection from Scream Pretty features sparkly gold and silver stars on trendy threader, bar and stud earrings.

We love the golden trio of star, moon and lightening studs – it’s the perfect present for a friend who loves to pile on delicate jewellery.

(Scream Pretty/PA)

Scream Pretty Double Drop Starburst Earrings, £32; Starburst Necklace with Slider Clasp, £28

(Scream Pretty/PA)

Scream Pretty Celestial Set of 3 Single Stud Earrings, £20

2. Bella Jane

British jewellery brand Bella Jane specialises in sterling silver stacking bracelets and rings that you mix and match. The AW18 collection comes with star motifs on pretty beaded bracelets.

(Bella Jane/PA)

Bella Jane Wish Upon a Star Bracelet, £40

(Bella Jane/PA)

Bella Jane Sterling Silver Star Pendant, £60

3. Thomas Sabo

The Thomas Sabo Kingdom of Dreams line is peppered with regal star and moon shapes with colourful crystals, while the Charm Club’s Sun, Moon and Stars collection features a wide range of heavenly bodies – the midnight blue and gold charms are particularly chic.

(Thomas Sabo/PA)

Thomas Sabo Royalty Star & Moon Earrings, £160, RoyalDesign

(Thomas Sabo/PA)

Thomas Sabo Generation Charm Club 18ct Gold Plated Silver Moon Stars Charm, £59, Beaverbrooks

4. Goldsmiths

At the more luxury end of the spectrum, Goldsmiths has a variety of stunning diamond and gold star jewellery.

(Goldsmiths/PA)

Goldsmiths 9ct White Gold 0.15ct Diamond Star Pendant, £300

(Goldsmiths/PA)

Goldsmiths 9ct Yellow Gold Star Stud Earrings, £50

5. Carat London

Also in the premium category, Carat London’s beautiful Stella collection centres around an eight-pointed star motif, while the Chelsea collection creates tiny constellations out of clusters of crystals.

(Carat London/PA)

Carat London Nova Drop Earrings, £109

(Carat London/PA)

Carat London Aurora Earrings & Pendant Set, £259

© Press Association 2018