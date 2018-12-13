As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, a look back at her fashion evolution

Needless to say her style has come a long way since the Bend It Like Beckham years.

Keira Knightley has received an OBE for her services to drama and charity, wearing a Chanel tweed skirt suit complete with a matching top hat.

Chanel is definitely not a surprising choice from the 33-year-old – she has a longstanding relationship with the brand and is the face of the perfume Coco Mademoiselle.

Knightley with her husband, James Righton (left), and her parents. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Even though Knightley is being honoured for her 25 years of acting as well as her work with charities like Amnesty International and Women’s Aid, she is also well-known for her distinctive sense of style.

As she reaches this landmark in her career, we take a look back at her fashion evolution so far…

The early years…

(Yui Mok/PA)

Ah, the Noughties. Most of us view it as a sartorial black hole and have eliminated all record of what we wore, but unfortunately Knightley was in the spotlight and so all of her outfits live on.

(Ian West/PA)

Props to Knightley for living out our Noughties dreams – we’re talking corset tops, bare midriffs, pedal pusher denim shorts, the works. She was a teenager at the time, so she definitely gets a pass.

(Andy Butterton/PA)

Finding her fashion feet…

(Yui Mok/PA)

Towards the latter end of the Noughties, Knightley stopped following so many trends and started dressing more classically. This was a time when her career was really taking off: In 2008 she was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her performance as Cecilia Tallis in the adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel Atonement.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Knightley started attending a lot of the big awards shows and her own premieres were important media events. At this point, Knightley started honing her style more to what we recognise from her today – whimsical, romantic and feminine. This means there was a whole lot of chiffon and pastel colours, things we still see her in nowadays.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Elegance (and a lot of Chanel)…

(Ian West/PA)

As Knightley bid farewell to the Noughties, her style also shifted. Keeping the whimsical notes she’d started developing, her fashion sense became more elegant, refined and grown-up. Just take the cream beaded dress she wore to the 2010 premiere of Never Let Me Go – obviously it was by Chanel, and showed a more sophisticated femininity to her style.

(Max Nash/PA)

Once again in Chanel, this time for the Anna Karenina premiere, Knightley’s pale peach dress had a distinctly vintage feel to it – a style we see her in time and time again.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

When she’s not wearing pale colours, Knightley still errs towards everything frothy and dainty – like in this Giambattista Valli black and white dress she wore to the 2015 BAFTAs, giving room to her growing baby bump.

Present day…

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Knightley’s style has remained firmly in the vintage and romantic camp, but has developed a sharper edge. This Valentino dress she wore to last year’s Evening Standard Theatre Awards demonstrates this perfectly – an off-white tulle gown given dramatic accents with green satin bows.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Or this Chanel outfit Knightley wore to the premiere of Colette this October, which had a skirt like those we’ve come to expect from her but the unexpected addition of a long sleeve silver top which almost resembles chain mail.

(David Parry/PA)

You really can’t blame Knightley for going full princess for the premiere of The Nutcracker film – it’s totally fitting for the movie, and would be a whole lot of fun to wear. Once again wearing Chanel, this dress was elevated from just frothy to something more interesting with gold accents and a bold red lip.

