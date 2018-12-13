9 stunning pairs of shoes to complete your party season outfit

13th Dec 18 | Fashion

Whether you're hitting the dance floor or heading to a fancy festive do, Katie Wright selects this year's most fabulous footwear.

64b080e0-ade8-4f60-a322-c1fefadcedad

If you’re the kind of gal whose diary is packed with festive invites from late November onwards, you’re going to need a whole host of outfit options for all your evening activities.

From work parties to school pal reunions and festive frolics with your besties, you’ve got every excuse to go all out with a dazzling dress or trendy suit, and dig out your most sparkly bag.

As for shoes, choose wisely and one fabulous pair will see you through party season in style.

What’s on trend right now? The Nineties, of course, which means multi-strap metallic sandals with stiletto heels.

Inspired by Prada and Miu Miu, mules are also having a moment – think backless heels in sumptuous fabrics like satin and velvet, embellished with bows and jewelled details.

Dancing queens will love the Seventies style uber-high platforms that are making a comeback, and the rainbow trend that started back in summer is still going strong – except this time it comes with added seasonal sparkle.

But if you really want to be on the cutting edge, it’s all about perspex heels.

These see-through shoes really do go with everything because they make your feet look basically naked  (so you might want to get a pedi booked).

Here’s our pick of the best festive footwear to shop now…

Miss Selfridge Cream Short Plush Faux Fur Coat; Silver Sequin Slip Midi Dress; Haven Silver Multi Strap Sandals
(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Cream Short Plush Faux Fur Coat, currently reduced to £52.50 from £75; Silver Sequin Slip Midi Dress, reduced to £24.50 from £50; Haven Silver Multi Strap Sandals, reduced to £17.50 from £35

Dune Mallin Gold Cross Strap Platform Sandals
(Dune London/PA)

Dune Mallin Gold Cross Strap Platform Sandals, £80

Office Micha Set Back Heel Two Part Sandals
(Office/PA)

Office Micha Set Back Heel Two Part Sandals in Gold Crackle, currently reduced to £24 from £49

Monsoon Olivia Ochre Velvet Bow Mules
(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Olivia Ochre Velvet Bow Mules, £45

Dune Meila Black Satin Knot Pearl Brooch Mule Sandal
(Dune London/PA)

Dune Meila Black Satin Knot Pearl Brooch Mule Sandal, £99

Next Navy Satin Jewel Detail Two Part Shoes
(Next/PA)

Next Navy Satin Jewel Detail Two Part Shoes, £42

Dorothy Perkins Multi Coloured Shimmy Heeled Sandals
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Multi Coloured Shimmy Heeled Sandals, currently reduced to £21.28 from £28

Miss Selfridge Black Henley Block Heeled Sandals
(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Black Henley Block Heeled Sandals, £42

Office Hadie Transparent Heel Court Shoes
(Office/PA)

Office Hadie Transparent Heel Court Shoes, £49

© Press Association 2018

Savvy mum bags Christmas for FREE by filling out online surveys in front of the telly
[PIC] This FAB new range Penneys coats have sent Instagram into a FRENZY
Size 26 driving instructor ditches her fizzy drink addiction to lose almost HALF her body weight

[PIC] Emmerdale fans REELING after Nicola King abandons blonde hair style

The top Google searches of 2018 in IRELAND have been revealed

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

