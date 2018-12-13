9 stunning pairs of shoes to complete your party season outfit

Whether you're hitting the dance floor or heading to a fancy festive do, Katie Wright selects this year's most fabulous footwear.

If you’re the kind of gal whose diary is packed with festive invites from late November onwards, you’re going to need a whole host of outfit options for all your evening activities.

From work parties to school pal reunions and festive frolics with your besties, you’ve got every excuse to go all out with a dazzling dress or trendy suit, and dig out your most sparkly bag.

As for shoes, choose wisely and one fabulous pair will see you through party season in style.

What’s on trend right now? The Nineties, of course, which means multi-strap metallic sandals with stiletto heels.

Inspired by Prada and Miu Miu, mules are also having a moment – think backless heels in sumptuous fabrics like satin and velvet, embellished with bows and jewelled details.

Dancing queens will love the Seventies style uber-high platforms that are making a comeback, and the rainbow trend that started back in summer is still going strong – except this time it comes with added seasonal sparkle.

But if you really want to be on the cutting edge, it’s all about perspex heels.

These see-through shoes really do go with everything because they make your feet look basically naked (so you might want to get a pedi booked).

Here’s our pick of the best festive footwear to shop now…

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Cream Short Plush Faux Fur Coat, currently reduced to £52.50 from £75; Silver Sequin Slip Midi Dress, reduced to £24.50 from £50; Haven Silver Multi Strap Sandals, reduced to £17.50 from £35

(Dune London/PA)

Dune Mallin Gold Cross Strap Platform Sandals, £80

(Office/PA)

Office Micha Set Back Heel Two Part Sandals in Gold Crackle, currently reduced to £24 from £49

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Olivia Ochre Velvet Bow Mules, £45

(Dune London/PA)

Dune Meila Black Satin Knot Pearl Brooch Mule Sandal, £99

(Next/PA)

Next Navy Satin Jewel Detail Two Part Shoes, £42

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Multi Coloured Shimmy Heeled Sandals, currently reduced to £21.28 from £28

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Black Henley Block Heeled Sandals, £42

(Office/PA)

Office Hadie Transparent Heel Court Shoes, £49

© Press Association 2018