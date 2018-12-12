7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 201812th Dec 18 | Fashion
New lows include jean shorts that are basically denim thongs. Shudder.
As the year starts to draw towards a close, we have a last-minute contender for the most ridiculous clothing item of the year.
As part of its collaboration with Moschino, H&M is selling a “skirt with a hood” which is literally a hoodie for your rear end. To top it all off, it’ll cost you £34.99.
Needless to say, people are confused and this hoodie-skirt hybrid has been taking Twitter by storm.
This is hardly the only fashion item we’ve rolled our eyes at this year – there have been a number of perplexing items to go viral. We’re not talking about the fashion trends we hated from the year (here’s looking at you, bike shorts) but rather the items of clothing that blew up on social media.
We never really saw anyone actually wearing these ludicrous outfits, but nevertheless, we spent a whole lot of time thinking about them. Here are some of the top offenders from the year…
1. These bum-baring jeans…
Starting with a bang are these The Ragged Priest jeans sold on Asos. A confusing feat of construction, these aren’t really “jeans” but rather a denim belt with legs attached. Perfect if your calves are cold but you still really wanted to show off your bum and thighs.
Sadly they’re now out of stock, but were retailing at a gobsmacking £75.
2. The infamous t-shirt shirts…
Proving that high fashion brands can really do whatever they like and get away with it, Balenciaga started innovating tops by sticking shirts on top of other shirts. Genius. Obviously, this sparked an internet trend of people recreating the look at home for a fraction of the price.
3. Those puffer jacket dresses…
Puffer jackets and formal long gowns is not a combination you’d expect to see, but that’s exactly what a collaboration between Moncler and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli gave us.
Even though the idea is somewhat ludicrous, we’ve got to admit it would be much warmer than some of the skimpy dresses we normally see on the red carpet. And unlike many of the other items on this list, we actually saw someone wearing this – Ezra Miller for the Paris premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. He looked amazing.
4. The confusing stiletto ‘Crocs’…
Another Balenciaga shocker, they co-opted the design of Crocs to give us a high-heeled version. It’s the Frankenstein’s monster we really didn’t need in our lives.
5. These designer rubber gloves…
If you wanted to make your washing up a more high fashion experience, look no further than Calvin Klein who gifted us rubber gloves. They’re not for sale any more, but if you were quick, you could’ve got them for £275.
6. Those abominable lace-up jeans…
Fashion Nova was behind this particular innovation in denim. Does it count as a pair of jeans if it’s made predominantly out of laces? It would probably be more fitting to call them shoes for your legs.
7. And of course, this denim thong…
Even though butt-skimming shorts might be a festival staple, everyone could agree that Pretty Little Thing went a step too far with its denim thong. We shudder to think of the jean wedgie you would get in it.
© Press Association 2018