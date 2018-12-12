7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

As the year starts to draw towards a close, we have a last-minute contender for the most ridiculous clothing item of the year.

As part of its collaboration with Moschino, H&M is selling a “skirt with a hood” which is literally a hoodie for your rear end. To top it all off, it’ll cost you £34.99.

(H&M/PA)

Needless to say, people are confused and this hoodie-skirt hybrid has been taking Twitter by storm.

have a actually just seen this advertised to me on insta??? skirt with a hood????? can someone explain wtf that even is and why H&M are trying to charge folk £34.99 for it?????? 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/PvSrwpP9nY — GN (@_gemmanimmo) December 11, 2018

Ok, yes women want pockets on our clothes. And while I appreciate your enthusiasm, H&M, a skirt with a hood is for my what, exactly? The disembodied head I trail behind me? #pockets #skirthood pic.twitter.com/OEcYpQ4wzR — Kristen Perrin (@Kristen_Perrin) December 11, 2018

This is hardly the only fashion item we’ve rolled our eyes at this year – there have been a number of perplexing items to go viral. We’re not talking about the fashion trends we hated from the year (here’s looking at you, bike shorts) but rather the items of clothing that blew up on social media.

We never really saw anyone actually wearing these ludicrous outfits, but nevertheless, we spent a whole lot of time thinking about them. Here are some of the top offenders from the year…

1. These bum-baring jeans…

SURELY these jeans aren’t legit asos? Do the black pants come with though… pic.twitter.com/Fsgx7EKqxq — bee (@beelucinda) January 8, 2018

Starting with a bang are these The Ragged Priest jeans sold on Asos. A confusing feat of construction, these aren’t really “jeans” but rather a denim belt with legs attached. Perfect if your calves are cold but you still really wanted to show off your bum and thighs.

Sadly they’re now out of stock, but were retailing at a gobsmacking £75.

2. The infamous t-shirt shirts…

When you can’t choose between two favorite shirts: Double Shirt. Ps: wtf?? pic.twitter.com/yGzjjXxHbR — Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018

Proving that high fashion brands can really do whatever they like and get away with it, Balenciaga started innovating tops by sticking shirts on top of other shirts. Genius. Obviously, this sparked an internet trend of people recreating the look at home for a fraction of the price.

3. Those puffer jacket dresses…

Puffer jackets and formal long gowns is not a combination you’d expect to see, but that’s exactly what a collaboration between Moncler and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli gave us.

Even though the idea is somewhat ludicrous, we’ve got to admit it would be much warmer than some of the skimpy dresses we normally see on the red carpet. And unlike many of the other items on this list, we actually saw someone wearing this – Ezra Miller for the Paris premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald. He looked amazing.

4. The confusing stiletto ‘Crocs’…

Another Balenciaga shocker, they co-opted the design of Crocs to give us a high-heeled version. It’s the Frankenstein’s monster we really didn’t need in our lives.

5. These designer rubber gloves…

(Calvin Klein/PA)

If you wanted to make your washing up a more high fashion experience, look no further than Calvin Klein who gifted us rubber gloves. They’re not for sale any more, but if you were quick, you could’ve got them for £275.

Calvin Klein really dropped some $400 dish washing gloves. this belongs with that supreme brick — 🗡XXXNINETACION☃️ (@FxckMartin) April 18, 2018

6. Those abominable lace-up jeans…

@safiyajn another crazy jean fashion trend for you to try.. IF IT'S NOT SOLD OUT. Lace-up jeans from Fashion Nova pic.twitter.com/4P9M9CDY7m — Melomom says 🎶THIS IS US 💙 (@kaminokami) May 13, 2018

Fashion Nova was behind this particular innovation in denim. Does it count as a pair of jeans if it’s made predominantly out of laces? It would probably be more fitting to call them shoes for your legs.

7. And of course, this denim thong…

I mean I do love Pretty Little Thing, but WHAT THE HELL ARE THEY 😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/HrpSx5booQ — . (@fashi0nkiller_) April 3, 2018

Even though butt-skimming shorts might be a festival staple, everyone could agree that Pretty Little Thing went a step too far with its denim thong. We shudder to think of the jean wedgie you would get in it.

© Press Association 2018