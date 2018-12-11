Strictly Come Dancing: 7 backstage beauty secrets from Tess Daly's make-up artist

Katie Wright gets all the goss from the make-up chair.

As fans of Strictly Come Dancing will know, the contestants’ make-up can be pretty extreme.

From glittery eyes to bold blusher and even bolder lips, it’s a look that doesn’t always translate to real life.

But there’s one person on Strictly whose make-up always looks both beautiful and wearable – and that’s Tess Daly.

The make-up artist responsible for the presenter’s flawless face every week is Aimee Adams, who’s been working on the show for five years.

“I don’t normally do TV work, I’m more print and advertising, but I agreed to do Strictly with her because I adore Tess,” says Adams, who is currently working with Rapid White to showcase the brand’s 1 Week Tooth Whitening Power Set.

“My life is easy, because I’ve got a beautiful face who’s my friend. We just have so much fun, it’s not like work.”

Aimee Adams (right) with Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly (Aimee Adams/PA)

The industry pro knows that when it comes to Daly, she has a certain amount of freedom to experiment but she always sticks to the Strictly brief.

“I would never give Tess a black, greasy smoky eye that’s smudged out to here, but in a magazine that looks really cool.

“Hers is very polished, television make-up.”

As such, there’s a lot that we can learn from Adams’s weekly routine, from how to deal with excess shine to why you should be using lipstick on your eyelids.

And the good news is her kit isn’t made up entirely of uber-expensive luxury brands – as long as it gets the job done she doesn’t care if it’s cheap as chips.

Here, Adams shares seven brilliant backstage tips from Strictly and the products she swears by…

1. Find a foundation you love

“Skin is the main thing that I really want to look good on TV. When I find something that I really like, I stick with it and I have stuck to the same foundation with Tess – It’s Make Up For Ever Ultra HD.

“It might not work on someone else, but for her it really works. It really stays on – she always says, ‘The make-up you put on me stays on all day.'”

(Make Up For Ever/PA)

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Liquid Foundation, £26.35 (was £31), Debenhams

2. Blot a lot

“Unfortunately they’ve discontinued my favourite powder in the world, Cornsilk. That powder is my little secret, and blotting sheets. I’m addicted – I go through a pack a day, it’s like smoking!

“There’s a brand called Mai Couture, they make highlighter blotting sheets so you can blot it and it leaves just the teeniest bit of powder, I love those.”

(Mai Couture/PA)

Mai Couture Highlighter Papier St Barts, £9.30 for 50 sheets, Birchbox

3. Lipstick isn’t just for your lips

“When you use liquid lipstick, it dries in a paint-like film and it doesn’t move, and that’s why I like it on Tess’s eyes. I’ll do that and then I’ll put a bronze eye shadow over the top of it.”

(Sleek/PA)

Sleek Matte Me Metallic Liquid Lip Rusted Rose, £4.99

4. Go for golden

“Tess and I both love Too Faced, because they do lots of peachy colours. She loves anything bronzey, peachy or golden, and they do a lot of that.”

(Too Faced/PA)

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette, £33.15 (was £39), Debenhams

5. Mix your lippies

“We just filmed the Christmas show yesterday, so for Christmas you’ll be seeing a bright red lip on Tess. It’s from Buxom, I love the big fat pencil.

“On Instagram people are always leaving comments on my pictures asking, ‘What lipstick is this?’. Some of them, like all my favourite things in the world, are discontinued, or I’ve mixed ten things to get that lip colour.”

(Buxom/PA)

Buxom PlumpLine Lip Liner Infrared, £15, Cult Beauty

6. Go easy on the highlighter

“I don’t mind it if contouring is done subtly, but when I see girls on the Tube where it’s like metallic highlighter, with a brown stripe… I swear to god I almost want to drop my business card into their lap!

“But I know it’s a trend, it’s a style and that’s what they want.”

(Daniel Sandler/PA)

Daniel Sandler Watercolour Liquid Blush, £16.50, Cult Beauty

7. Don’t forget your toothpaste

“Rapid White toothpaste is a very good thing for me to carry in my kit, because Tess is very conscious that she’s talking to people on TV, to all the contestants, so she brushes her teeth a lot.

“We have all sorts of mints, and gum, and toothpaste. Everywhere we go, it’s all about teeth and breath, which is fair enough because she’s talking to people all the time.”

(Rapid White/PA)

Rapid White 1 Week Power Teeth Whitening Set, £8.50, Boots

