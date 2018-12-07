The 10 best beauty crackers of 2018

7th Dec 18

Who needs a paper hat when you can have these treats instead? By Katie Wright.

Along with Advent calendars and baubles, beauty treat-filled Christmas crackers have boomed in the last few years, with brands now offering everything from multi-packs of minis to huge luxury versions. And it’s the most expensive ones that sell out first.

However, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a gorgeous cracker-shaped gift set – there are fantastic options at every price point.

Plus, you won’t have to endure those groan-inducing jokes, flimsy paper hats and tacky toys that come inside regular crackers.

So whether you’re looking for little treats for your Christmas dinner table, stocking fillers or a more substantial gift for a make-up maven, here are the best beauty crackers of 2018…

The Body Shop Hand Cream Crackers
(The Body Shop/PA)

1. The Body Shop Hand Cream Crackers, £25 for six
What’s inside: each cracker comes with a mini hand cream in a fruity or floral scent like mango, pink grapefruit or rose.

Olay Regenerist 3 Point Day Cream Christmas Cracker
(Olay/PA)

2. Olay Regenerist 3 Point Day Cream Christmas Cracker, £5, Superdrug
What’s inside: A travel-size pot of the much-loved Regenerist 3 Point Firming Anti-Ageing Cream Moisturiser.

Gillette Fusion5 Razor Christmas Cracker Gift
(Gillette/PA)

3. Gillette Fusion5 Razor Christmas Cracker Gift, £5.33 reduced from £7.99, Boots
What’s inside: A five-blade Fusion5 razor with a hard case plastic case for travelling.

Caudalie Vinosource Christmas Cracker
(Caudalie/PA)

4. Caudalie Vinosource Christmas Cracker, £10, Feel Unique
What’s inside: A trio of mini skincare essentials – micellar water, serum and moisturiser – worth £20.50.

Winky Lux Surprise Cracker
(Winky Lux/PA)

5. Winky Lux Surprise Cracker, £13
What’s inside: The surprise is that you don’t know which of three full-size Winky Lux favourites this cracker contains – either Flower Balm, Glimmer Balm or Disco Gloss.

This Works The Big Bang Cracker
(This Works/PA)

6. This Works The Big Bang Cracker, £13
What’s inside: A miniature bottle of the cult hit Deep Sleep Pillow Spray along with a chic galactic print sleep mask.

Too Faced Christmas Cracker
(Too Faced/PA)

7. Too Faced Christmas Cracker, £14, Cult Beauty
What’s inside: A trial-size tube of the massively popular Better Than Sex mascara and a Melted Matte-tallic Lipstick in the chocolatey brown You Better Work shade.

Liberty London Beauty Cracker with Hourglass and Essie
(Liberty London/PA)

8. Liberty London Beauty Cracker with Hourglass and Essie, £18
What’s inside: Essie Nail Polish in Fishnet Stockings (a deep red), and Hourglass Extreme Sheen Lip Gloss in Canvas, a dusty pink – both full-size products.

YSL Beauty Holiday Cracker
(YSL Beauty/PA)

9. YSL Beauty Holiday Cracker, £25
What’s inside: Mini versions of Top Secrets Natural Action Exfoliator, Rouge Pur Couture N°1 (a signature red), Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara in classic black and Black Opium Eau de Parfum.

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker
(Jo Malone/PA)

10. Jo Malone Christmas Cracker, £32
What’s inside: Miniature bottles of Red Roses Cologne and English Oak & Red Currant Body & Hand Wash and a little pot of Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Crème.

