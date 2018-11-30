13 shimmer-tastic make-up products that will transform your party look in seconds

Katie Wright gets a make-up artist's advice for glamorous but easy festive beauty.

So you’ve got the dazzling dress. And the shoes. And the bag. Your festive fashion look is sorted and now it’s time for the finishing touch – make-up.

But what’s the best approach to beauty when you’ve got a show-stopping frock on?

“A sparkly party outfit calls for beautifully applied, glamorous make-up,” says celebrity make-up artist Aimee Adams, who has partnered with Rapid White ahead of party season.

“The top trends for this year’s festive season are incorporating metallic and jewel tone colours.

“So many catwalk shows for AW18 like Prada, Giambattista Valli and Preen showed embellished or glittered faces.”

But Adams isn’t suggesting you throw on a face full of glitter.

“The easiest way to glam up your look for Christmas is to choose your best feature and highlight it with a bit of extra oomph,” she says.

“For instance, if your eyes are your best feature choose a sparkly eyeliner pencil and smudge along your top lash line. This is an easy evening twist on your normal daytime eyeliner.”

Metallic textures can also give a chic shimmery finish.

“I love using a metallic liquid or gel eye shadow as they are long-wearing and really reflect the light,” Adams says. “To keep it simple I sometimes just use a gold or silver shiny lip gloss patted onto the eyelids for a wet-look finish.”

The final touch?

“Always make sure your nails and toes are on point as well, and manicured in a glam colour or glitter finish.”

And right on time, beauty brands have delivered a sleigh-load of sparkly and glittery goodies to their festive collections.

Ready to get glam? Here are the best new shimmer make-up products for eyes, cheeks, lips and nails…

Lottie London Diamond Dips So Instagrammable, £4.95

Art Deco Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow Moonstone, £17.95, Beauty Bay

Nars Provocateur Eyeshadow Palette, £35

Ciate London Glitter Storm Eyeshadow Palette, £36

Armani Beauty Eye Quattro Fantasy Palette, £52

Beauty Pie Shimmer Bar Lumineer, £32 (£7.61 for members)

Tom Ford Liquid Sun Glow Drops, £33, Harrods

Laura Mercier Mood Lights Face Illuminator Trio, £40, House of Fraser

Chanel Le Lion de Chanel Exclusive Creation Face Highlighting Powder, £45, John Lewis

Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet NYE lipstick, £18, Cult Beauty (available December 3)

Suqqu Flawless Lip Gloss 106 Ruby, £24, Harrods

All That Jazz Betsey, £3.99

Sally Hansen Colour Therapy Nail Polish Bronze Reflection, £8.99, Superdrug

