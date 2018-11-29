5 fabulous day-to-night pieces that will make dressing for your office Christmas party a cinch

29th Nov 18 | Fashion

Go from work to wow in a flash. Katie Wright reveals her pick of the party season's best buys.

It’s one of life’s great style struggles and it rolls around every December: What to wear to the office Christmas party?

Because you want to get a bit dressed up, of course, but you don’t want to haul an entire extra outfit in with you in the morning, and you definitely don’t want to look too over-dressed – it is the work party, after all, you might actually have to do some networking.

There is a way to find a happy medium, however, and that’s by anchoring your outfit around a key piece that you can wear to work – and then switch up once you’ve clocked off by adding a different top, shoes or accessories.

That way you’ll feel office-appropriate (and warm enough) during the day, and ready to hit the dance floor when party time arrives.

Sparkles are always a festive fashion favourite and the shops are full of dazzling dresses right now. But you don’t have to go totally sequin-tastic if you don’t want to – a little bit of glitter goes a long way (don’t we know it!).

Here are five party pieces, and how to style them from the nine-to-five to after hours…

1. The midi dress

The midi dress – or its slightly longer sister, the midaxi – has been a huge hit this season, as tights continue to fall out of favour with fashionistas.

There’s no need for hosiery if you wear one of these babies with long boots, and a midi dress also makes a fab festive outfit if you swap your knee-highs for a pair of jazzy heels instead.

Animal prints are very on-trend, while a dark floral frock paired with stiletto sandals in a tonal hue makes a chic combo.

V by Very Leopard Print Textured Midi Dress
Very/PA)

V by Very Leopard Print Textured Midi Dress, currently reduced to £30 from £40

Office Hiccup Black Cross Vamp Platforms
Office/PA)

Office Hiccup Black Cross Vamp Platforms, £59

Matalan Feather Fur Trim Heeled Sandals
(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Feather Fur Trim Heeled Sandals, £14

2. The leather skirt

Leather skirts have become something of a workwear staple, and they’re easy to take from desk to dance floor as well.

Just whip off your tights and jumper to reveal a sparkly top and you’re good to go. A rainbow-hued or ombre glitter top makes a trendy change from the usual Christmas gold or silver.

model wearing Dorothy Perkins Burgundy Faux-Leather Mini A-Line Skirt; Pink Cable Jumper
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Burgundy Faux-Leather Mini A-Line Skirt, £22; Pink Cable Jumper, currently reduced to £16.80 from £24

Next Multi Sequin Top
(Next/PA)

Next Multi Sequin Top, £45

Miss Selfridge Pink Sequin Camisole Top
(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Pink Sequin Camisole Top, currently reduced to £22.40 from £28

3. The jumpsuit

A black jumpsuit worn with a jumper over the top is a nifty way to disguise your party outfit by day.

Switch your knitwear for a blazer – there are some gorgeous metallic, jacquard and velvet jackets in the Christmas collections – for a sleek and understated evening option.

model wearing Oliver Bonas Star Jacquard Jumpsuit; Cardoza Multi Circle Drop Earrings; Cardoza Multi Circle Drop Necklace
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Star Jacquard Jumpsuit, £85; Cardoza Multi Circle Drop Earrings, £19.50; Cardoza Multi Circle Drop Necklace, £26 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Wallis Silver Embellished Blazer
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Silver Embellished Blazer, currently reduced to £44 from £55

4. The mini dress

If long-sleeved minidresses are a winter workwear favourite of yours, here’s a way to dress one up in a jiffy.

Rather than teaming it with sandals, try a pair of soft over-the-knee boots instead (tights are optional), for a fashion-forward approach to party dressing.

model wearing Sosandar Wine Fluted Sleeve Shift Dress; Black Leather Zip Knee High Boots
(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Wine Fluted Sleeve Shift Dress, £59; Black Leather Zip Knee High Boots, £139

Hush Cressida Black Shirred Dress
(Hush/PA)

Hush Cressida Black Shirred Dress, £75

Simply Be Ste Glitter Kitten Heel Boots
(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Ste Glitter Kitten Heel Boots, currently reduced to £31.50 from £45

5. The trousers

If you’ve yet to invest in a pair of high-waisted black trousers, now is the perfect time because the autumn/winter high street collections have got options to suit everyone – from ankle-length and slim fit, to long and wide-legged.

Plus, they’re ideal for an after-work transition by adding a sequinned top – tuck it in if you want to emphasise your curves, or choose a loose cropped style if you want to skim over your silhouette.

model wearing Wallis Green Sequin High Neck Top; Black Belted Tapered Trousers; Glitter Pointed Court Shoes
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Green Sequin High Neck Top, currently reduced to £25 from £50; Black Belted Tapered Trousers, reduced to £17.50 from £35; Glitter Pointed Court Shoes, reduced to £36 from £45

Oasis Rainbow Sequin Tee
(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Rainbow Sequin Tee, currently reduced to £27.30 from £39

