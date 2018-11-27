Amber Heard wore a swim cap to a film premiere and people are very confused

The actor appeared at the Aquaman premiere last night.

Amber Heard said she wanted to ‘make a splash’ at the Aquaman premiere last night and that she certainly did, causing quite a stir in a stunning emerald green gown and one very posh swimming cap.

(Ian West/PA)

First seen in the Valentino Couture autumn/winter 2018 collection, the gold and green brocade dress had a plunging front and cut-out back, with a full skirt and huge train.

“I saw this dress… in Paris at the Valentino Haute Couture show and I just – my jaw dropped,” Heard told ET Online.

(Ian West/PA)

“And I looked over at my stylist who was sitting a few seats away and she just mouthed to me, ‘Oh my God’, and I was like, yes, I just knew.

“I mean, I’m wearing a swim cap for God’s sakes – I wanted to make a splash!”

A little behind the scenes footage from when we were excitedly awaiting the placement of #amberheard’s Valentino swim cap. (See my previous post if this makes no sense) On cap: @jonchapmanhair On makeup: #kateydennoOn wardrobe: @karlawelchstylist @independentpublicrelations Posted by The Beauty Of It Is . com on Monday, November 26, 2018

Walking the blue carpet with co-stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, the 32-year-old appeared to be paying tribute to her Aquaman character Mera, who wears a green metallic costume.

While the gown was undoubtedly beautiful, the headgear was more confusing.

There were certainly some fans of the suitably aquatic themed millinery, who praised the actor’s fashion-forward approach.

How amazing does Amber Heard look? Love the old school swimming cap! #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/Ihh9NuIdn2 — Hannah Wales (@hannahwalesy) November 26, 2018

can’t imagine many other people other than Amber Heard can pull off a swimming cap #aquamanmovie pic.twitter.com/tG6H5pGcuL — Sian Watson (@sianwatson) November 26, 2018

But there were plenty of others who were not fans.

“Who spilled that salad on the carpet?” commented Instagram user Cxris_v, with others calling the cap ridiculous and comparing it to a tin foil hat, seaweed, a shower cap and even a condom.

WTF is Amber Heard wearing at the Aquaman premier? I've never seen anything more hideous in my life… 😂🤢 pic.twitter.com/lITF5ZxJyF — Infinitygirl (@infinitygirl92) November 26, 2018

Amber Heard really wore a swimmers cap to the Aquaman premiere? Like, girl, wut. — Ruqayyah☃️ (@handofatima) November 27, 2018

Given that she loved this Valentino look ever since she saw it on the catwalk, we think Heard would laugh off any of the criticism and agree with Instagram user Army_of_geeks who said:

“If you don’t like the hat then you don’t know art and fashion.”

