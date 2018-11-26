Kimberley Walsh on trying the 'face shaving' beauty trend - and the products she can't live without

The singer loves to experiment with beauty treatments, as Katie Wright finds out.

While most celebrities are partial to the odd facial and having make-up artists work their magic before a red carpet event or TV appearance, Kimberley Walsh is more adventurous than most when it comes to beauty treatments.

The former Girls Aloud singer shares her aesthetic adventures (all non-surgical, she points out) on her Instagram page, the latest being the so-called ‘face shaving’ trend that make-up mavens like Huda Kattan have raved about.

Officially called ‘dermaplaning’, the rather alarming-looking exfoliation technique involves using a surgical scalpel to scrape off dead skin cells and the fine hairs on the face, leaving incredibly smooth skin.

“Dermaplaning is something I’ve tried recently and I absolutely love the results,” Walsh says.

“It really helps to keep your skin clear and my make-up goes on so much better after I’ve had the treatment.”

It’s fair to say that Bradford-born Walsh is a bonafide beauty buff, but even after more than 15 years in show business – including a glamorous stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 – the 37-year-old says she’s still learning from the pros.

“I pick up tips all the time! I’ve learned that shading and contouring can make a big difference to my overall make-up look, so I’m trying to perfect that.

“I also love trying out new lipstick colours, as they can completely transform your whole look.”

It’s apt, then, that the mum-of-two has partnered with high-street beauty giant Boots in the run-up to Christmas.

Research from the retailer reveals that 73% of people now turn to social media for help when deciding what to buy – and that includes Walsh.

“I spend lots of time stalking people on social media to get ideas of the sort of thing they would like,” she admits.

“It’s actually a really huge help with present buying, because it means you can get things people will love, even if it’s just a lipstick you know would really suit them.”

So that’s everyone else sorted, but what’s the singer hoping Father Christmas will bring her this year?

“I’m very happy with anything thoughtful. A new perfume or some nice make-up products are always a winner for me,” she says.

As a self-confessed beauty junkie, it’s no surprise to find some real cult classics on Walsh’s wish list.

So Santa, if you’re listening, these are the skincare, hair and make-up favourites she’s hoping to find in her stocking come Christmas Day…

1. Contouring powder

“I’ve used Benefit Hoola for years, as it’s great for contouring and also doubles up at a bronzer.”

Benefit Hoola Bronzing Powder, £25.50

2. Hair spray

“I absolutely love Tigi Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray. I have really fine hair, so it’s the only one that holds for me.”

Tigi Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray, £7.80, Look Fantastic

3. Mascara

“I’ve been using L’Oréal Lash Architect Mascara since the Girls Aloud days, and it’s just fab. It makes them look so long without clogging!”

L’Oreal Paris Lash Architect 4D Mascara, £10.99, Boots

4. Body lotion

“Aveeno is a fab body moisturiser and great for the whole family, which I love.

“I have two toddlers, so I don’t really have time for lengthy skin regimes, but I always take my make-up off properly and put loads of moisturiser on before bed, so it can work it’s magic overnight!”

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion, £5.77 – currently reduced from £7.69, Boots

5. Dry shampoo

“As a mum of two young boys, dry shampoo can be a lifesaver! Batiste is also great for adding volume at the roots.”

Batiste Dry Shampoo Rose Gold, £1.48 – currently reduced from £2.99, Superdrug

