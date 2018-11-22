Tweed transformation: How the old-fashioned fabric became cool again

22nd Nov 18 | Fashion

According to the AW18 catwalks, bouclé is back in fashion. Katie Wright checks it out.

It’s fair to say that in fashion, if Alexander Wang is doing something then it’s definitely cool.

The New York Fashion Week wunderkind has such celebrity pulling power that at his AW18 show, Anna Wintour sat next to rapper du jour Cardi B while Kaia Gerber stalked the catwalk, and he’s regularly called up to create custom looks for the likes of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

The view from the front row. #WANGINC

So when Alexander Wang declares that tweed is cool again, you’d better believe it.

That’s right, the fabric traditionally beloved of country bumpkins (and, lest we forget, Madonna circa the mid-Noughties) has been given a stylish city makeover by Wang, who sent out hot pink tweed mini skirts and oversized black and white jackets as part of the collection.

@kaiagerber in Alexander Wang COLLECTION 1. #WANGUSA

And he’s not the only one. Oversized tweed coats were a major trend on the autumn catwalks – from monochrome at Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein, to colourful at Prada and leather-trimmed at Miu Miu.

At London Fashion Week, Matty Bovan based his entire collection on the idea of deconstructing ‘ladylike’ style codes, which meant lot of torn and trashed tweed, but we’re not suggesting you go as far as ripping up a two-piece bouclé suit (unless you really want to).

Look 3 @veronikavilim in brown tweed “YES SIR” top with brown tweed curved trousers, with two customised signature C @coach bags with clay heads made by @begoniapeterson and pink tweed custom shoes by @ginashoesofficial look 4 @aubejolicoeur in knitted beermat jumper graphics by @joenickols, coral tweed curve trousers with taffata fly worn inside out and tan and neon yellow custom @ginashoesofficial 🖤 💚the biggest love to : @kegrand @mandilennard @woolandthegang amazing casting by @bitton @establishmentny @blonsteinproductions @britishfashioncouncil hats by @stephenjonesmillinery bags customised @coach #coachNY @stuartvevers weaving by @rarethread @kirstymmmcdougall ❤️ make up @mirandajoyce using @marcbeauty Hair @sydhayeshair nails by @chisatochee using @marcbeauty accessories @begoniapeterson shoes @ginashoesofficial graphics by @joenickols music by @Steve__mackey thank you to my amazing studio team @greg___harper huge thanks to @gilesdeacon_ @rustymonster @stuartvevers @agathaconnolly Murray Healy @angiekurdash @annamarie.scott @oliver_volquardsen @ogun_gortan @nickbovan @slidfromthefabricflaps @mvudslyde @mpfneedham @_lucastate @b.clax @edithchick @adelelllll @jasminefashiontextiles_ @anibergero @princess_moona @ashleighrachael96 Jane Elmer

This trend is about rethinking a traditional textile and styling it in a modern way.

As seen on the catwalks, a roomy jacket is a quick win and looks cool paired with faded denim and trainers – mix sporty elements with your tweed to bring it up to date.

Take a leaf out of Wang’s book and try a tweed mini skirt or dress teamed with a roll-neck or body top – frayed detailing adds a punky edge.

For this season at least, Chanel-esque cropped jackets should take a backseat in favour of boxy, tomboyish pieces accessorised with chunky boots and studded leather bags.

And there are plenty of those on the high street. Here’s our pick of the new tweed crop…

Backstage at #WANGINC

Marks and Spencer Limited Edition Wool Blend Checked Coat, Autograph Wool Blend Fairisle Print Turtle Neck Jumper, Collection Mid Rise Straight Leg Cropped Jeans, Collection Faux Leather Cross Body Bag, Autograph Leather Ring Detail Loafers
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Limited Edition Wool Blend Checked Coat, £99; Autograph Wool Blend Fairisle Print Turtle Neck Jumper, £59.50; Collection Mid Rise Straight Leg Cropped Jeans, £25; Collection Faux Leather Cross Body Bag, £29.50; Autograph Leather Ring Detail Loafers, £65

Zara Tweed Jacket with Metallic Thread
(Zara/PA)

Zara Tweed Jacket with Metallic Thread, £79.99

model wearing Warehouse Mono Tweed Dress Black Slinky Rollneck Top
(Warehouse/PA)

Warehouse Mono Tweed Dress, £49; Black Slinky Rollneck Top, £28; (necklace and boots, stylist’s own)

V by Very Petite Boucle Tunic Dress
(Very/PA)

V by Very Petite Boucle Tunic Dress, £45

Glamorous Black And Red Tweed Zip Front Mini Skirt
(Glamorous/PA)

Glamorous Black And Red Tweed Zip Front Mini Skirt, currently reduced to £19 from £27

Zara Tweed Jacket with Pearl Beads
(Zara/PA)

Zara Tweed Jacket with Pearl Beads, £49.99

model wearing Dorothy Perkins Pink Boucle Shift Dress
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Pink Boucle Shift Dress, currently reduced to £25.60 from £30

Kaleidoscope Tweed A-Line Skirt
(Kaleidoscope/PA)

Kaleidoscope Tweed A-Line Skirt, £35

model wearing Dorothy Perkins Ivory Je Taime Jumper, Mono Boucle Mini Skirt
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Ivory Je Taime Jumper, currently reduced to £12 from £28; Mono Boucle Mini Skirt, currently reduced to £20.80 from £26

Next Slant Heel Ankle Boots
(Next/PA)

Next Slant Heel Ankle Boots, £49

