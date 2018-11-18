15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life

18th Nov 18 | Beauty

Claire Spreadbury makes your Christmas shopping trip easy with these top pressie picks.

1. The little sexy something

AND/OR Harper Star Body,
(John Lewis/PA)

AND/OR Harper Star Body, £45, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

2. The cute jewellery option

Amazon dangly earring
(Amazon Handmade/PA)

Red Fan Dangles Tassels earrings, £24, Lual at Amazon Handmade (amazon.co.uk)

3. The heavenly handbag

J Crew cross body handbag
(John Lewis/PA)

J.Crew Suede Buckle Cross Body Bag in Warm Blush, £158, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

4. The new favourite sweatshirt

Grey sweatshirt with sun and clouds
(Cath Kidston/PA)

Be Happy Sweatshirt, £60, Fearne for Cath Kidston

5. The quirky candle

Gin and tonic candle
(Prezzybox/PA)

Gin & Tonic Vineyard Candle, £17.99, Prezzybox (prezzybox.com)

6. The ultimate diary

Hello Day Planner for 2019
(Hello Day/PA)

Original 2019 Daily Planner in Boho, £46, Hello Day (hellodayplanner.com)

7. The cosy new PJs

Yawn pyjamas
(Yawn/PA)

Hideaway Pyjama Set, £89, Yawn (loveyawn.com)

8. The girls’ night out gadget

instax SQUARE SQ6 camera
(Curry’s/PA)

Instax SQ6 camera in Blush Gold, £113, Currys PC World (currys.co.uk)

9. The must-have scent

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir cologne
(Jo Malone/PA)

Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Limited Edition Cologne, £96, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

10. The New Year glasses

Champagne glasses from John Lewis
(John Lewis/PA)

Deco Coupe Glasses, £24 for a set of two, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

11. The perfect party dress

Julian Macdonald dress from Debenhams
(Debenhams/PA)

MW by Matthew Williamson Dress, £69, Debenhams (debenhams.com)

12. The ultimate home accessory

Gold and glass terrarium
(Amazon/PA)

NCYP Handmade Gold Copper Brass Tabletop Geometric Pentagon Ball Shape Open Terrarium, £22.99, Amazon (amazon.co.uk)

13. The jean jacket to die for

Embroidered denim jacket
(NotOnTheHighStreet/PA)

Denim & Bone ‘Be True To You’ Blue Bird Embroidered Denim Jacket, £210, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)

14. The lamp for lounging

A velvet table lamp
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Ero Velvet Tassle Table Lamp, £65, Oliver Bonas (oliverbonas.com)

15. The something a little bit wonderful

Cushion with Wonderful written on it
(NotOnTheHighStreet/PA)

House Of Hooray Wonderful Pennant Shaped Cushion, £59.95, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)

