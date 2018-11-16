As Ariana Grande unveils her 'lob' hairstyle, here's how to decide if you should go for the chop

The singer has lopped off her trademark ponytail.

Ariana Grande just said, ‘thank u, next,’ to her ponytail and her fans are, predictably, freaking out.

The singer – who is currently at number one in the charts with ode to her ex-boyfriends Thank U, Next – shared a photo on Instagram showing her usually waist-length locks cut to a swishy shoulder length.

The post has already got more than 2.7 million likes, with the pop star’s followers praising her new ‘lob’ do on Twitter, and some saying they’re planning to get a long bob cut as well.

livinggg for your short hair. it suits u sm 🖤 @ArianaGrande — Ari🌙 (@arism00d) November 16, 2018

I have been contemplating cutting my hair for the past week & today I find out Ariana Grande chopped her hair off… Coincidence ?? I'm taking that as a sign from God herself and cut mine as well . LMAO — Karen (@thatkarebear) November 16, 2018

Grande isn’t the only singer who’s gone for the chop recently.

For new single Love Made Me Do It, Cheryl debuted a blunt bob, but it looks like she’s since had extension put in because her brunette tresses are suddenly super-long again.

Cheryl arrives at Global Radio in Leicester Square, London, to appear on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp (Victoria Jones/PA)

So what should you do if these pop princesses have got you itching to book an appointment at the salon – or to grow out your short hair into a lob?

“Whenever the seasons start to change, there is always visible movement in people’s fashion and hairstyle choices, and we can absolutely see that with Ariana’s new do,” says GHD Global Ambassador Adam Reed.

“Hair becomes frazzled after the summer months due to over exposure to the sun, chlorine and other environmental factors, so now is a great time to go for the chop.”

“The great thing about short hair is its versatility,” notes Reed. “It works on any hair type. You can glam up your look when the occasion calls, or dress it down for day-to-day wear.”

But don’t ask your hair stylist to slice your locks at chin level without considering your options first.

“If you are looking to embrace a short style, ensure you start with a longer bob,” Reed advises. “This way you can adjust the look and go shorter as you become more confident.”

And while Grande opted for a super-straight lob, this style works well with waves, too.

“Shorter hair doesn’t have to mean flat hair,” says Reed. “Texture always looks good on short hair, so be sure to embrace texture and movement and personalise your look.

“Add softness or beachy waves, and tuck hair behind your ears for a narrower, flattering silhouette.”

As for face shape? There are lob options for everyone, says Reed: “A face is made up of a combination of various lines and proportions. The key to perfect styling is being able to understand the relationship between the line and proportion of design in relation to a person’s head, face and body contours.

“Face shapes, profiles and nose shapes can all be balanced and bone structures enhanced.”

So you just need to have a conversation with your hair stylist to determine the best length and style for you.

“Don’t be scared of short hair,” says Reed. “It can suit everyone, it’s just about the way you style it.”

© Press Association 2018