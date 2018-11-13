As research reveals the hipster beard trend is over - 5 things to know before shaving yours

It’s official, the era of the hipster beard is coming to an end. Bic Shave Club surveyed 1,000 people and found that 55% of us aren’t into the trend any more.

And this is four years on from when a study at the University of New South Wales in Australia declared that we’d reached ‘peak beard’, the point where the fuzzy-faced look had become so ubiquitous that it started to lose its potency.

If, for whatever reason, you’ve decided that after years of being beardy you’re ready to embrace the clean-shaven look again, you’ll be wanting to reach for a razor right about now.

But before you do, there are few pointers you need to know.

“It is quite common for clients of mine to tell me about their own experience of trying to simply trim their beard down to be a good length of stubble but instead ending up having to take it all off thanks to something going wrong in the process,” says barber and Braun Grooming Ambassador Dan Gregory.

“You shouldn’t have to go from full beard to beard-free quite so dramatically.”

With the facial hair fad rapidly declining, here Gregory offers his safe shaving advice…

1. Prep properly

“It’s important that you lightly exfoliate and moisturise your face regularly before and after the trim. More skin will be on show with a shorter style and you want it to look fresh.”

2. Go slow

“Remember not to rush the process, as this is can lead to a style mishap. If you do intend to make the transition from full beard to clean-shaven, I would recommend trimming to a stubble length first and working with that for a few days, before losing all hair. This slower, gentler approach can prevent increased skin sensitivity as well as in-grown hairs.”

3. Lather up

“As tempting as it may be to shave without a cream, gel or foam, this is an important factor. Not only are you protecting your skin and softening your beard, but using a product to create a good lather also ensures a smoother, safer shave.

“I recommend using a shave cream rather than a gel, as it coats the skin with a luxurious lather that locks in the skin’s moisture, whereas a shaving gel can dry off the skin faster than a cream.”

Using a foam is the best option, say the experts (Thinkstock/PA)

4. Choose your tool

“We are spoilt for choice when it comes to electric shaving tools that cater for all sorts of needs, skin types and styles.

“I love working with the Braun S3 Shave & Style – a 3-in-1 solution for the man who wants to have the freedom of choice between a clean shave and a precise beard style with one device.”

5. Soothe your skin

“Keep your skin smooth and supple by taking care of it after shaving, too. Shaving is a form of exfoliation, heightening sensitivity and the likelihood of irritation.

“With that in mind, avoid any products that may be harsh on the skin and opt for aftershave balms with skin cooling, healing and moisturising ingredients, ideally with an SPF as well.”

Blades of glory: 3 super shavers for banishing your beard

(Braun/PA)

Braun Multi Grooming Kit 3085, £34.49, Boots

(Wahl/PA)

Wahl Aqua Blade, £59.99

(Philips/PA)

Philips Series 9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver, £430

© Press Association 2018