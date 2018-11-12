Georgia May Foote lands major new make-up campaign - these are her autumn beauty secrets

The former Coronation Street star turns model for a George at Asda autumn/winter collection shoot.

Georgia May Foote has bagged a new role, but this time rather than acting, she’s flexing her modelling muscles in the autumn/winter make-up campaign for budget brand George at Asda.

“I was so thrilled to be modelling the gorgeous new AW18 cosmetics collection with George,” the former Corrie and Strictly Come Dancing star says.

(George at Asda/PA)

“I love experimenting with my make-up and trying new beauty trends, so the great thing about the range is that you can try all these looks without breaking the bank.

“The collection is perfect for creating some gorgeous night-time glam looks, as well as some great natural daytime looks.”

Whether you’re after an everyday look or something a bit more special (party season is just around the corner, don’t forget), the 27-year-old has got some fab make-up and skincare advice.

To mark the launch of the new collection, which is available in Asda stores and online now, the brunette beauty reveals her top autumn beauty tips…

What are your favourite three looks from the George AW18 shoot?

“The golden nudes look – the new Glow Beam Drops in the shade in Sundown (£4) was gorgeous – it gave a lovely natural glow.

“I also loved the party eyes look with the loose pigment shades in both Stardust and Orchid (£3 each), and my favourite was 100% the red lip Valentine’s look with the Matte Lipstick in shade Runway (£3).”

(George at Asda/PA)

What is your go-to daytime look?

“My go-to day time look is always very simple. I usually just cover under my eyes and add a lick of mascara and bronzer, along with a chapstick.”

What is your go-to night-time look?

“Always a nice clean skin look, with a very bold lip.”

If you were stranded on an island, what would your must-have beauty product be?

“A good moisturiser. If it had to be make-up, then I would say concealer.”

Are you more of a lipstick or eyeshadow girl?

“I am 100% more of a lipstick girl than an eyeshadow girl – it’s my go-to look for any event.”

The new palette has some gorgeous bolder shades. Do you experiment with colours on your eyes, or do you stick to nude tones?

“I love the new palette. When I was younger I loved a bold colour eyeshadow. I usually stick to nudes, but now I have been playing with purples and coppers and other colours that help bring out the green colour of my eyes.

“The green shade, Forest, in the Jewel Palette (£6) is gorgeous and makes your eyes pop.”

(George at Asda/PA)

George Eye Shadow Eye Pigment Pallete Jewel, £6, Asda

Do you prefer contour or highlighting?

“If I was to choose between contouring or highlighting, I would most probably pick contouring – as I feel people can very easily wear too much highlighter and it can look very unnatural.”

Who is your beauty icon?

“My beauty icons are people like [actors] Shay Mitchell and Penelope Cruz, who love a bronzed clean fresh skin look, with killer eyes and also a bold lip.”

What are your top three make-up tips that you couldn’t live without?

“One, good brushes. A good brush is always the best way to apply make-up the way it should be applied. Two, less is always more. Start small as you can always add along the way. Three, make sure your skin is prepped beforehand and make sure you always take [your make-up] off correctly as well.”

You recently cut your hair short into a bob – were you nervous?

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. However, I donated the hair I had cut to the Little Princess Trust, who use the donation to make wigs for children in need of them. So I was excited to cut it as it went towards a wonderful cause.”

Your skin is lovely. What are your secrets to a great skincare regime?

“Aww thank you. My skin secret is 100% to keep it clean and moisturised. I always make sure my face is cleaned and smothered in cream before bed.”

What make-up advice would you give to your teenage self?

“As a teenager I never wore foundation. I just loved glitter eyeshadow! But I would always say less is more.”

