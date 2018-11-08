6 essential items every man should have in his wardrobe as we head into winter

8th Nov 18 | Fashion

Follow this menswear fashion cheat-sheet, says Katie Wright.

Looking back at the catwalk collections from the menswear fashion weeks in London, Paris, Milan, Florence and New York, there’s a common theme running through the autumn/winter shows – the Seventies.

From the shaggy shearling and suede fabrics to the suitably autumnal colour palette of taupes and browns, that decade was front of mind for many a designer, which is handy because it means a lot of the season’s key pieces slot together nicely.

So what should be in your capsule wardrobe now that it’s getting colder?

Here, we set out six menswear must-haves for every on-trend gent…

1. Shearling jacket

When it comes to outerwear, it’s got to be a shearling jacket.

A battered brown biker fits the season’s Seventies mood best but if you’re more of a monochrome kind of guy, a matte black jacket has more matching potential.

model wearing F&F Aviator Jacket Lambswool Jumper, Black Jeans, Chelsea Boots
(F&F/PA)

F&F Aviator Jacket, £40; Lambswool Jumper, £16; Black Jeans, £16; Chelsea Boots, £22, all available in store at Tesco

Topman Tan Overdyed Faux Shearling Biker Jacket
(Topman/PA)

Topman Tan Overdyed Faux Shearling Biker Jacket, £95

2. Brown jumper

Sounds a bit boring doesn’t it? But this season’s knits are anything but, with multi-tonal stripes, dogtooth patterns and retro sporty collars all adding interest to standard sweaters.

River Island Light Brown Knit Stripe Slim Fit Jumper
(River Island/PA)

River Island Light Brown Knit Stripe Slim Fit Jumper, £28

New Look Rust Houndstooth Check Crew Neck Jumper
(New Look/PA)

New Look Rust Houndstooth Check Crew Neck Jumper,  now £18.74 (was £24.99)

3. Zip-up jacket

A key component for layering, a zip-up jacket is a short-cut to cool.

Whether bomber or track style, a zipped jacket worn under a suit gives the tailored look a laid-back, modern spin.

model wearing Burton Two Piece Black Plain Water Repellent Slim Fit Stretch Suit, Chocolate Suedette Bomber Jacket
(Burton/PA)

Burton Two Piece Black Plain Water Repellent Slim Fit Stretch Suit, now £79 (was £150); Chocolate Suedette Bomber Jacket, now £35 (was £49)

Next Grey Zip Through Funnel Neck Top
(Next/PA)

Next Grey Zip Through Funnel Neck Top, £32

4. Hiking boots

Clothing as armour has been a running theme in fashion of late and that has translated to chunky, hiking-style boots, all the better for stomping your way through the concrete jungle.

Burton Burgundy Lace Up Worker Boots
(Burton/PA)

Burton Burgundy Lace Up Worker Boots, £59 

Bertie City Explorer Brown Lace Up Boots
(Bertie/PA)

Bertie City Explorer Brown Lace Up Boots, £115, Dune

5. Check scarf

The final flourish on your new season look? Make it a check scarf in an accent colour, to elevate all those subdued browns and neutrals.

River Island Red Tartan Check Scarf
(River Island/PA)

River Island Red Tartan Check Scarf, £15

Topman Grey And Orange Grid Woven Scarf
(Topman/PA)

Topman Grey And Orange Grid Woven Scarf, £16

