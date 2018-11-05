Jo Whiley: My 5 beauty must-haves

5th Nov 18 | Beauty

The radio DJ on the skincare and make-up products she swears by.

Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London

Even though she’s been a fixture on our airwaves and TV screens since the nineties (remember the heady days of Britpop?), it’s still hard to believe Jo Whiley is 53 years old.

Jo Whiley attending the Music Industry Trusts Award
Jo Whiley attending the Music Industry Trusts Award (Ian West/PA)

Whiley – who has hosted shows on Radio 1, Radio 2 and is a regular on the BBC’s Glastonbury Festival presenting team – is one of those lucky people who look eternally youthful, so what’s her beauty secret?

Well, it’s certainly not Botox.

“I’m a bit of a scaredy cat when it comes to those invasive treatments. When it comes to Botox my kids are just so anti it, and I’m so scared of people having different treatments that I just daren’t risk that,” says the mum of four.

She is partial to a posh facial, however.

“There’s a treatment called the Collagen Wave facial, which is what I’ve had and I think is really, really great. I would recommend that.”

“It’s like a hot rod they roll over your face to promote collagen production.”

If those days in a radio studio take their toll, Whiley goes to see celebrity favourite Nilam Holmes for the innovative treatment.

“If I feel I look exhausted I will go and see her.”

Jo Whiley in the press room during the Brit Awards
Jo Whiley in the press room during the Brit Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

And the entertainment industry veteran had picked up some great tips throughout her career.

“One of the great things about being the age I am, people give lots of advice about beauty, whether it’s make-up artists or facialists.

“I definitely am much better at cleansing and moisturising than I ever was before.”

In fact, when asked about her favourite brands, the presenter talks passionately, saying she swears by thorough cleansing, a super serum and a few make-up essentials – premium ones, it must be said.

Here, Whiley talks us through the beauty products she can’t live without…

1. Cleanser

Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm
(Emma Hardie/PA)

Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm, £47, Space NK

“Emma Hardy does amazing cleansing balm, an oily, grainy balm which you put on and wash off. I have dry skin, which increasingly happens as you age.”

2. Serum

Clarins Double Serum
(Clarins/PA)

Clarins Double Serum, £75

“You put it on underneath moisturiser, and I’ve found my skin has got increasingly less dry.”

3. Mascara

Lancome Hypnose Doll Eyes Mascara So Black
(Lancome/PA)

Lancome Hypnose Doll Eyes Mascara So Black, £25

“I use Lancome Hypnose and I buy it for everybody all the time. It’s the basic Hypnose, not the ‘Intense’ version. It’s waterproof but comes off easily, doesn’t smudge and isn’t clumpy.”

4. Eyeshadow

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Golden Goddess
(Charlotte Tilbury/PA)

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Golden Goddess, £39

“Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palettes are amazing. You get a dark shade, a shimmer one and I love a bit of glitter!”

5. Lip Balm

Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm
(Sisley/PA)

Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm, £49.50

“It’s really expensive but incredible!”

Jo Whiley has partnered with Seven Seas to launch the new JointCare Supplex & Turmeric supplement. For more information visit www.seven-seas.com.

