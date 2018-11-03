13 of the best winter accessories to keep you cosy at the fireworks

3rd Nov 18 | Fashion

Look cool, stay warm - and on trend, with these key accessories.

Bonfire Night is just around the corner and, as November 5 falls on a Monday, this year many fireworks displays are taking place this weekend, which means it’s time to head out into the cold night air for sparklers and hot spiced cider (yum).

Even if it’s not sub-zero tonight or tomorrow night (chances are it won’t be) you’re going to need to bundle up unless you want to end up shivering under the firework-filled sky.

So you’ve got your biggest, cosiest winter winter coat sorted, be it a parka, puffer, teddy or sheepskin biker jacket. Now, you need to accessorise.

Hat, scarf and gloves are all essential, and they’re also the easiest way to update your autumn look if you’re wearing an old favourite coat.

We’ve rounded up the best cosy but cool accessories for Bonfire Night and beyond…

Hats

Bobble hats are a cold weather classic that everyone looks good in, but if you want to try something a bit more edgy why not give a beret or baker boy hat a go?

White Stuff Fluffy Bobble Hat
(White Stuff/PA)

1. White Stuff Fluffy Bobble Hat, £25

Monsoon Candice Cable Bobble Hat
(Monsoon/PA)

2. Monsoon Candice Cable Bobble Hat, £17

Next Black Baker Boy Hat
(Next/PA)

3. Next Black Baker Boy Hat, £14

Oliver Bonas Wool Orange Beret Hat
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

4. Oliver Bonas Wool Orange Beret Hat, £16

Scarves

If you’re someone who really feels the cold, a giant blanket scarf will add extra insulation where you need it most.

Want to be bang on-trend for autumn? Leopard and check and are the prints to be seen in.

model wearing Oliver Bonas Optimistic Stripe Scarf and Works Green Cable Knit Jumper
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

5. Oliver Bonas Optimistic Stripe Scarf, £35; Works Green Cable Knit Jumper, £49.50

Oasis Red Leopard Cosy Scarf
(Oasis/PA)

6. Oasis Red Leopard Cosy Scarf, £20

Whistles Open Weave Blanket Scarf
(Whistles/PA)

7. Whistles Open Weave Blanket Scarf, £65

Laura Ashley Moons Wool Check Scarf
(Laura Ashley/PA)

8. Laura Ashley Moons Wool Check Scarf, £30

New Look Lilac and Pink Check Wide Length Tassel Trim Scarf
(New Look/PA)

9. New Look Lilac and Pink Check Wide Length Tassel Trim Scarf, £12.99

Gloves

The finishing touch for your Bonfire Night ensemble, pick a pair of gloves or mittens in a shade to match your scarf.

Right now we’re loving the autumnal hues that chime with autumn’s Seventies trend.

Fat Face Anna Plain Knit Mittens
(Fat Face/PA)

10. Fat Face Anna Plain Knit Mittens, £7.50

Accessorize Faux Fur Capped Gloves
(Accessorize/PA)

11. Accessorize Faux Fur Capped Gloves, £14

Dune Irennie Berry Embellished Gloves
(Dune/PA)

12. Dune Irennie Embellished Gloves in Berry, £45

M&Co Faux Sheepskin Gloves
(M&Co/PA)

13. M&Co Faux Sheepskin Gloves, £12

[PIC] Penneys have party season sorted with this STUNNING dress