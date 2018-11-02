Black magic: 3 easy eye make-up updates from backstage at the AW18 shows

2nd Nov 18 | Beauty

Katie Wright catches up with the pros, to find out how to create these cool catwalk looks.

Molly Goddard Backstage - London Fashion Week February 2018

Every season, one colour or another is declared ‘the new black’.

Orange is the obvious choice (because who doesn’t love a pun on the Netflix prison drama?) but for once, the darkest hue isn’t being dismissed in favour of brighter shades, because it took centre stage at the AW18 shows.

models backstage at David Koma AW18
The graphic eyeliner look at David Koma AW18 (Suqqu/PA)

Black is back, people, and it’s more beautiful than ever, thanks to a trio of make-up artists at London Fashion Week.

From graphic liner to a smudgy, smoky-eye, we’ve got the inside scoop on how to recreate these stunning looks with minimal fuss.

Eyeliner at the ready, here are three easy jet-black updates for autumn…

A model backstage before the Molly Goddard Autumn/Winter 2018 London Fashion Week show at the Topshop Showspace, London.
Black eye perfection at Molly Goddard (Angeles Rodenas/PA)

1. Sixties chic at David Koma

Naoko Scintu, lead make-up artist for Suqqu, called this: “A subtle nod to the Sixties – a clean, graphic eye paired with dewy, fresh skin.”

That means a flawless foundation base, brushed up brows and a light wash of pinky nude to begin with on the eyelids.

models backstage at David Koma AW18
David Koma AW18 (Suqqu/PA)

“Apply Suqqu Creamy Eyeliner [it comes with a brush] from halfway along the lower lash extending to a feline flick, and on the upper lash from the inner corner to the middle of the eye.

“Set with powder to ensure it doesn’t smudge, then apply Black Natural Curl Mascara to the top lashes only.”

Suqqu Black Creamy Eyeliner
(Suqqu/PA)

Suqqu Black Creamy Eyeliner, £25, Selfridges

Suqqu Volume Curl Mascara
(Suqqu/PA)

Suqqu Volume Curl Mascara, £29, Selfridges

2. Noir drama at Erdem

“The inspiration for this season’s beauty look is the combination of memories I have of my mother… mixed with the poise of 1930s and 1940s aristocracy,” explains Erdem Moralioglu of the three different looks which were created by make-up legend Val Garland for Nars.

Our favourite was all about the eyes, pairing a nude lip with dark, smoky eyeshadow. And the good news is, it’s easy to recreate with just two Nars products.

model backstage at Erdem AW18
Erdem AW18 (Nars/PA)

Start with a few strokes of the Shadow Stick eyeliner in Flibuste on the eyelids, into the crease, and below the lower lash line, blending thoroughly outwards. Then add definition on the lower lash line with the Velvet Eyeliner in Black Moon, smudging slightly.

Garland left the lashes bare, but feel free to add a coat of your favourite black mascara if you prefer.

Nars Flibuste Velvet Shadow Stick
(Nars/PA)

Nars Flibuste Velvet Shadow Stick, £21

Nars Flibuste Velvet Shadow Stick
(Nars/PA)

Nars Black Moon Velvet Eyeliner, £17.50

3. Winging it at Molly Goddard

“It’s all about eyeliner,” MAC make-up artist Hiromi Ueda said backstage at Molly Goddard. “Molly’s clothes are amazing, so I wanted to do make-up that’s not too natural, but I kept it quite cool and sophisticated.”

MAC Fluidline eyeliner pen in Retro Black was used to create the extreme flick.

model backstage at Molly Goddard AW18
(MAC/PA)

“I didn’t want to make it a Fifties classic shape, so at the end, it’s quite thick. It’s a more modern shape, I wanted to make it straight, not curved,” she says, explaining that to get a precise line, she starts by outlining the triangular wing.

“It’s better to start from the end, beginning where you want to finish it, then after, you can fill it in from the centre.”

MAC Retro Black Fluidline Pen
(MAC/PA)

MAC Retro Black Fluidline Pen, £16.65, John Lewis

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October

[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning
[BREAKING] Met Éireann have just issued THIS status yellow weather warning

Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute
Mum drops FIVE dress sizes in her sleep with an app she listened to on her commute

Met Éireann issue VERY worrying weather warning as Hurricane Oscar rages towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

'Midaxi' skirts are big news for autumn - here's how to style this tricky trend

'Midaxi' skirts are big news for autumn - here's how to style this tricky trend
[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering

[PIC] This GORGEOUS 16 Penneys dress is SO flattering
Murder probe after man dies of stab wounds

Murder probe after man dies of stab wounds
[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement
[PIC] Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright announce their STUNNING engagement

These SEVEN Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in October