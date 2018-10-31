These are Meghan's fashion highlights from her first royal tour

These are Meghan's fashion highlights from her first royal tour31st Oct 18 | Beauty
The Duchess of Sussex sure dressed well down under.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first royal tour together has drawn to a close.
Harry and Meghan (and baby bump) have spent 16 days visiting Australia, Fiji and Tonga and New Zealand – and between moving speeches, greeting well-wishers, eating chargrilled kangaroo and hanging out with koalas, Meghan has, of course, done it all in some style.
Here are some her best looks of the trip…
She regularly dazzled in white
Meghan really knows how to wear white. She started the tour in a simple white shift dress from Australian designer Karen Gee (below right), before following up with a puff-sleeved pearl white dress by another Australian label, Zimmermann, for her and Harry’s appearance on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji.
The most elegant of the lot though was a Theia floor-length gown, with little cap sleeves and silver embroidery detailing (below left).
She had exceptional coat game, as you’d expect
Meghan is the queen of sleek, understated coats, proving so in a beige Martin Grant trench coat (that she was seen wearing multiple times on the trip), a very chic checked trench coat from Karen Walker that knotted at the waist, and a grey blazer with the cuffs rolled up, from her friend Serena Williams’ collection.
That Oscar De La Renta dress was a showstopper…
There weren’t too many frou-frou ballgowns required on this South Pacific tour, but Meghan nailed it when she got the chance with this rented Oscar del a Renta number. Netted and overlaid with a motif of birds in flight, she looked positively princessy.
She relied, of course, on her favourite block colours
Perhaps our favourite outfit of the tour, while in Fiji, Meghan wore a highly structured, dark turquoise Jason Wu sheath dress, with Manolo Blahnik sandals and bold gold jewellery. It was proper power dressing.
Meghan dazzled in brights too – thanks to a sky-blue shirt dress from Veronica Beard, and a crimson belted and pleated, lace-detailed midi dress by Self-Portrait.
There were more muted tones too; she donned a khaki shirt dress by Brandon Maxwell with a heavily pleated skirt, and a custom-made button-down Emilia Wickstead dress in black, which she matched with a black Philip Treacy fascinator.
Ruffles made an appearance
Meghan is usually all about clean lines, but she had quite a bit off success with ruffles during the tour – firstly in this silky, long-sleeved floral dress by Figue (with fun pom-pom detailing) and secondly this wrap jacket by Australian designer Scanlan Theodore, that has a delicate frill to it.
She went all out on stripes
Meghan definitely seems to be a fan of Martin Grant’s designs, particularly those involving khaki and stripes – hence her strappy maxi dress for the beach and full-skirted, long-sleeved ensemble above. The latter looked pretty amazing when overlaid with Tongan handicrafts.
For a much more relaxed look, she opted for a Reformation dress, and accessorised with Karen Walker sunglasses and some incredible, gladiator-style Sarah Flint sandals.
And there was the odd fashion faux pas…
Well, if you can count getting sand in your pumps on the beach as a faux pas, and leaving your label on…
