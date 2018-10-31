These are Meghan's fashion highlights from her first royal tour

The Duchess of Sussex sure dressed well down under.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first royal tour together has drawn to a close.

Harry and Meghan (and baby bump) have spent 16 days visiting Australia, Fiji and Tonga and New Zealand – and between moving speeches, greeting well-wishers, eating chargrilled kangaroo and hanging out with koalas, Meghan has, of course, done it all in some style.

Here are some her best looks of the trip…

She regularly dazzled in white

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel, in Suva, Fiji (PA)

Meghan really knows how to wear white. She started the tour in a simple white shift dress from Australian designer Karen Gee (below right), before following up with a puff-sleeved pearl white dress by another Australian label, Zimmermann, for her and Harry’s appearance on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji.

The most elegant of the lot though was a Theia floor-length gown, with little cap sleeves and silver embroidery detailing (below left).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Consular House in Tonga (left) and Admiralty House in Sydney (right) (PA)

She had exceptional coat game, as you’d expect

The Duchess of Sussex waves at children during a visit to Albert Park Primary School in Melbourne (PA)

Meghan is the queen of sleek, understated coats, proving so in a beige Martin Grant trench coat (that she was seen wearing multiple times on the trip), a very chic checked trench coat from Karen Walker that knotted at the waist, and a grey blazer with the cuffs rolled up, from her friend Serena Williams’ collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Government House in Wellington, NZ (left) and arriving at Dubbo airport, Australia (right) (PA)

That Oscar De La Renta dress was a showstopper…



The Duchess of Sussex at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney (PA)

There weren’t too many frou-frou ballgowns required on this South Pacific tour, but Meghan nailed it when she got the chance with this rented Oscar del a Renta number. Netted and overlaid with a motif of birds in flight, she looked positively princessy.

She relied, of course, on her favourite block colours

The Duchess of Sussex at the unveiling of a statue commemorating Sergeant Talaiasi Labalaba in Fiji (PA)

Perhaps our favourite outfit of the tour, while in Fiji, Meghan wore a highly structured, dark turquoise Jason Wu sheath dress, with Manolo Blahnik sandals and bold gold jewellery. It was proper power dressing.

The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga (left), and the Duke and Duchess arriving at Fua’amotu Airport, Tonga (right) (PA)

Meghan dazzled in brights too – thanks to a sky-blue shirt dress from Veronica Beard, and a crimson belted and pleated, lace-detailed midi dress by Self-Portrait.

There were more muted tones too; she donned a khaki shirt dress by Brandon Maxwell with a heavily pleated skirt, and a custom-made button-down Emilia Wickstead dress in black, which she matched with a black Philip Treacy fascinator.



The Duchess of Sussex at a reception hosted by the Governor-General at Admiralty House in Sydney (left), and the Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park, Sydney (right) (PA)

Ruffles made an appearance

The Duchess of Sussex at a morning tea at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Suva, Fiji (right), and the Invictus Games 2018 wheelchair basketball final (right) (PA)

Meghan is usually all about clean lines, but she had quite a bit off success with ruffles during the tour – firstly in this silky, long-sleeved floral dress by Figue (with fun pom-pom detailing) and secondly this wrap jacket by Australian designer Scanlan Theodore, that has a delicate frill to it.

She went all out on stripes



The Duchess of Sussex at an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre (PA)

Meghan definitely seems to be a fan of Martin Grant’s designs, particularly those involving khaki and stripes – hence her strappy maxi dress for the beach and full-skirted, long-sleeved ensemble above. The latter looked pretty amazing when overlaid with Tongan handicrafts.

For a much more relaxed look, she opted for a Reformation dress, and accessorised with Karen Walker sunglasses and some incredible, gladiator-style Sarah Flint sandals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty on Fraser Island (left), Meghan on Bondi Beach in Sydney (right) (PA)

And there was the odd fashion faux pas…



Sand on the Duchess of Sussex’s shoes as she walks on South Melbourne Beach (PA)

Well, if you can count getting sand in your pumps on the beach as a faux pas, and leaving your label on…





