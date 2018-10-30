9 of the best knee-high boots to go with your autumn midi skirt

It's the most stylish combo of the season, says Katie Wright.

Ankle boots have been getting all the attention for the last few years, and while we won’t be ditching our multi-buckle western boots anytime soon, when it comes to midi skirts (or dresses, for that matter), knee-highs are clearly the best option.

Not least because then you don’t have to worry about putting tights on underneath (as long as the hem of your skirt covers the top of your boots), but equally, you can wear tights if you want. It’s a win-win.

If you’re a fan of swishy skirts, particularly pleated or satin styles, then a pair of slouchy suede or leather boots look fab, but if you favour a pencil silhouette then smooth leather boots are ideal.

Muted colours are best – save the brights for party heels – and block heels are practical, but you’ll probably want a bit of heel height to counteract the length of the skirt.

There are plenty of boots that fit that description in the shops right now, from cheap and cheerful faux suede to luxe leather. Whatever your budget, here are nine of the best knee-high boots for autumn…

(Monsoon/PA)

1. Monsoon Akisa Print Pussy Bow Blouse, £49; Akisa Printed Midi Skirt, £39; Sofie Slouch Long Leather Boots, £79.20 (currently reduced from £99)

(Hobbs/PA)

2. Hobbs Phillipa Dress, £159; Mollie Knee Boots, £299; Harper Belt, £55

(Lipsy/PA)

3. Lipsy Zip Detail Stiletto Knee High Boots, £89, Next

(Very/PA)

4. V by Very India Black Point Western Knee Boots, £45 (currently reduced from £52)

(Wallis/PA)

5. Wallis Grey High Leg Heeled Boots, £58.50 (currently reduced from £65)

(New Look/PA)

6. New Look Dark Red Block Heel Knee High Boots, £39.99

(Dune/PA)

7. Dune Simonne Taupe High Heel Knee High Boots, £180

(M&Co/PA)

8. M&Co Leah Navy Flat Rouche Knee High Boots, £49

(Evans/PA)

9. Evans Extra Wide Fit Black Studded Block Heel Long Boots, £54.40 (currently reduced from £68)

© Press Association 2018