This year's 10 best beauty advent calendars - from £14 to £250

Do the countdown to Christmas in style, says Katie Wright.

Who could have guessed when the first beauty advent calendars hit the shops a few years ago, that they would become such a huge phenomenon.

Back then, only a handful existed and they quickly sold out – but now there are tons to choose from, each offering 24 days worth of pampering pressies in the lead up to Christmas.

There’s a better budget range too, with calendars starting from less than £15 and going way up to three figures for luxury selections.

They still all represent excellent value for money though, with more expensive offerings worth more than two or three times what they would cost, were you to buy all the products inside individually.

And who can put a price on the excitement you get every morning, when you open the little door to find out what mini treat awaits?

So which should you choose? We’ve surveyed this year’s contenders and narrowed it down to our best buys, from bargain to blow-out.

Here are 2018’s top 10 beauty Advent calendars…

(Baylis & Harding/PA)

1. Baylis & Harding Beauticology Special Delivery Red Advent Calendar

What’s inside: The first Advent offering from Baylis & Harding is filled with 24 miniatures made specially for the calendar, including bath fizzers, soaps and body wash, in festive scents like Candy Cane and Peppermint Swirl.

Price: £13.99 from Amazon

(Cath Kidston/PA)

2. Cath Kidston Advent Calendar

What’s inside: The pretty townhouse design conceals 24 little hand and body treats, like bathing salts, body lotion and hand cream, all in delightful floral fragrances such as rose, mandarin blossom, or the seasonal special Mistletoe Garlands.

Price: £40 from Boots

Contents worth: £85

(The Body Shop/PA)

3. The Body Shop 24 Days of the Enchanted Advent Calendar

What’s inside: Olivia the Owl’s 24-piece flock includes bath and body favourites like strawberry shower gel, coconut body lotion and a couple of bath bombs, plus handy accessories like a cleansing sponge and brow comb.

Price: £45 from The Body Shop

Contents worth: £85

(L’Occitane/PA)

4. L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar

What’s inside: L’Occitane fans will recognise many of the mini versions encased in this colourful collection, which was designed by French fashion house Castelbajac. Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil and Verbena Eau de Toilette are just some of the pint-sized favourites found inside.

Price: £49 from L’Occitane

Contents worth: £85

(Ciaté/PA)

5. Ciaté Mini Mani Month



What’s inside: 20 mini nail polishes in a variety of shades, from classic red and subtle dove grey, to sparkling silver and pearlescent pink – plus one full-size pot, a mini nail treatment and top coat, and a limited-edition surprise gift.

Price: £50 from Ciate

Contents worth: £132

(Nuxe/PA)

6. Nuxe Beauty Advent Calendar

What’s inside: Nuxe’s legendary body oils take centre stage in this chic selection, alongside skincare and body essentials. And because it’s a collaboration with premium tea brand Lov, you also get a selection of organic teabags.

Price: £59 from Escentual (available November)

Contents worth: £65.60

(Birchbox/PA)

7. Birchbox Beauty Advent Calendar

What’s inside: The Birchbox calendar brings together cult classics and new heroes from 24 beauty brands, including Pixi, Make Up For Ever, Lord & Berry, Benefit and Rituals.

Price: £65 from Birchbox

Contents worth: £179

(Boots/PA)

8. WE 24 Days of Beauty Charity Advent Calendar

What’s inside: As well as a selection of 24 much-loved hair, bath, body and skincare minis from the Boots beauty family (including No7, Soap & Glory, Mark Hill and Champneys and more), this calendar has the added bonus that for every purchase, £2 goes to women’s charity WE.

Price: £70 from Boots

Contents worth: £85

(Molton Brown/PA)

9. Molton Brown Opulent Infusions Advent Calendar

What’s inside: Six of the 24 treats in this ravishing red box are full size, and that includes new festive eau de toilette Muddled Plum. A range of shower gels, lotions and mini scented candles ensure you’ll be pampering yourself well into the New Year.

Price: £175 from Molton Brown

Contents worth: £272

(Space NK/PA)

10. The Space NK Advent Calendar

What’s inside: Packed with products from legendary make-up brands like Nars, Hourglass and Kevyn Aucoin plus luxury skincare from the likes of Eve Lom, Darphin and Goldfaden MD, the first ever Advent calendar from Space NK is a beauty lover’s dream come true.

Price: £250 from Space NK

Contents worth: £600

