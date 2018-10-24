VIDEO: How to do glam skull make-up for Halloween

24th Oct 18 | Beauty

Follow our expert guide to this cool and creepy look.

Heading out to a Halloween party this weekend? Then you need a spook-tacular fancy dress idea – and we’ve got just the thing.

We teamed up with Pablo Rodriguez, director of artistry at Illamasqua, to find out how to create a glam but ghoulish skull make-up look, but you don’t have to be a pro to do it yourself.

Using just a few products, many of which you might already have in your make-up kit, all it takes is a bit of practice to draw the scary smile and blackened eyes.

Follow our step by step guide…

© Press Association 2018

