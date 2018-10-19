From Emma Stone in silver to Tilda Swinton in a suit: The best fashion from the London Film Festival

While it might not invite quite the same kind of sartorial drama as Cannes or Venice, London Film Festival still manages to hold its own.

Not only does it screen some big films (like Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s latest movie Suspiria), it also draws in some serious star power – with everyone from Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz to Dakota Johnson and Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet.

As you can probably imagine, these famous faces have hardly turned up in something they found at the back of their wardrobe. Here are some of the best looks from the festival, as the film extravaganza draws to a close…

Power suits

Strong pantsuits are less a trend, more a permanent fixture on the red carpet these days. Nicole Kidman donned custom Giorgio Armani Privé for the premiere of Destroyer, jazzing up the sleek black suit with a bright pink silk shirt and tie detailing.

Up-and-coming English actor Simona Brown stole the show in a graphic red suit with a zebra print pattern. Pulling no punches, she teamed this with an iridescent clutch and beaded bralet underneath her jacket.

Considering Tilda Swinton is basically the grand dame of power dressing, her black suit comes as no real surprise. In her signature androgynous style, this Maison Margiela slouchy crepe satin suit is teamed with a statement earring from Delfina Delettrez.

One actor made an incredible effort to mix up the plain suits we’re used to seeing men wear on the red carpet. For the premiere of his new film Beautiful Boy, Timothee Chalamet wore a bold floral suit by Alexander McQueen, opting for Chelsea boots instead of the trainers it was paired with on the runway.

Sparkles

It might only be October, but it would seem the celebs are gearing up for party season already, judging by the sheer amount of glitter on the red carpet. Emma Stone has recently inked a deal with Louis Vuitton, meaning we’re likely to see her wearing a lot more designs from creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. If all her gowns are as successful as this silver one, we’ll not be too sad about it.

We particularly appreciate the drama Stone’s make-up artist Rachel Goodwin provided, with silver eyeshadow and a bold berry lip.

Dakota Johnson is tied to Gucci, and wore a strapless flowing gown from creative director Alessandro Michele that was equally glitzy.

Rachel Weisz went for darker sequins for the premiere of The Favourite. Rocking the autumn-appropriate shade of plum, Weisz wore an ankle-length dress from Alexander McQueen.

Winter glam

Keira Knightley also went down the spangly route, but her dress was far more suited London’s October chill. Knightley was wearing a Chanel dress, with an armour-like sequinned turtleneck and a flowing white skirt.

Poldark actor Eleanor Tomlinson also went for long sleeves for the Colette screening. Keeping things simple but effective, she wore a sleek, form-fitting Tom Ford gown.

Viola Davis mixed things up a bit by wearing just one long sleeve with her bright red Akris gown. Hey – at least one of her arms was warm.

