As Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner, here are 8 of her biggest fashion moments

The leggy model certainly knows how to work a red carpet.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married her long-term boyfriend Joshua Kushner, 33, in upstate New York.

View this post on Instagram 10.18.2018 ❤️ A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 18, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

The 26-year-old wore a custom Dior gown for her wedding. Much speculation is swirling as to who attended the event – Kloss’ now-husband’s brother is Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law of Donald Trump.

Despite this connection to the Republican White House, both Joshua and Kloss have previously stated they are Democrats and didn’t vote for Trump during the last election.

All politics aside, the supermodel’s delicate lace wedding dress got us thinking about some of the best fashion moments from her career so far…

1. Sleek and simple

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Considering Kloss is a towering six foot two, it’s hard not to show off her tall and slender frame.

She went for a form-fitting monochrome Tom Ford gown when attending the 2015 Brits that accentuated her silhouette in a very elegant way.

2. Power suits

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Kloss consistently champions female empowerment – in 2015 she founded Kode With Klossy, which aims to teach girls to code and help them progress in the male-dominated world of tech. As an entrepreneur, it’s perhaps no surprise we often see her stepping out in power suits – like this one she wore to a London Fashion Week event in 2016. Keeping things business-focused in all black, Kloss gives the look a quirky edge with floral embroidery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

This is by no means the first time Kloss has donned a pantsuit – she often chooses them in bold colours.

3. All black everything

(Matt Crossick/PA)

On first look, Kloss’ cut-out Stella McCartney dress for the Fashion Awards 2016 looks sleek and simple. However, up close you can see delicate beading, which looks like bursts of fireworks.

View this post on Instagram pre #amfar 🌴🌲🌳 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on May 19, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

Kloss does seem to be a particular fan of black gowns with a twist – like this Marchesa outfit she wore in Cannes in 2016, which kept things interesting with a floral off-the-shoulder collar.

4. Keeping it sexy

(Ian West/PA)

It’s not just demure gowns and trouser suits for Kloss, who also knows how to rock a sexy cut-out dress. Take this daring one from Louis Vuitton which has sheer panels and an asymmetric hemline.

5. Donning her wings

(Aurore Marechal/PA)

Speaking of sexy, you can’t not mention the fact Kloss is a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The show itself is controversial – it’s dogged with accusations of objectifying women and not doing enough for diversity – but nevertheless, it’s still a who’s who of the world’s ultimate supermodels. It’s seen as a huge achievement for a model to be awarded the much-coveted angel wings – like Kloss is wearing here, during the 2017 show in London.

6. Lady in red

(Matt Crossick/PA)

With ice blonde hair and porcelain skin, it’s no surprise Kloss can make quite the splash wearing red. That’s exactly what she did for last year’s Fashion Awards, where she walked the red carpet in a voluminous Vivienne Westwood Couture gown with lipstick to match.

7. Glitz and glamour

(PA)

Kloss makes no secret of her love of sparkles – she is, after all, an ambassador for Swarovski. She pulled this off particularly well at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, with a sequined Elie Saab gown, complete with thigh-high splits.

8. Angelic vibes

View this post on Instagram 🎟 #Oscars A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

When she’s not wearing head-to-toe sequins, Kloss knows how to keep things elegant in all-white. To a 2017 Oscars party she stole the show in this Stella McCartney column dress, with a stunning asymmetric cape.





© Press Association 2018