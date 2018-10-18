The one rule you must follow when wearing autumn's biggest fashion trend: Animal print

18th Oct 18 | Fashion

Less is more when it comes to this fierce look, says Katie Wright.

f31db3ff-5414-4292-8f22-87da0a5c98fd

The major trend of autumn/winter, animal print is everywhere – but how do you style leopard spots or snakey stripes without looking like fashion roadkill?

For starters, ignore the catwalks.

Well, not entirely, because that’s where the trend originated, with Victoria Beckham’s abstract leopard print midi dress, Tom Ford’s skinny snake trousers, and Halpern’s sparking zebra frocks – plus so many leopard-spot coats we lost count.

At Max Mara, Lara Stone and Gigi Hadid went on a style safari, clad in layer upon layer of leopard – and as cool as they looked on the runway, this is not, in all honesty, a look that works in real life.

Instead, you want to take a leaf out of Beckham’s ever-stylish book, choosing one – and only one – printed piece to showcase per outfit.

These bold prints are best used sparingly, letting them take centre stage alongside neutral hues and sleek separates.

There are so many gorgeous animal print midi dresses around, perfect for pairing with knee-high boots (or ankle boots and black tights when it gets colder).

Leopard is the most prevalent print in the shops, but faux snakeskin is a chic choice for accessories, from muted grey or brown bags, to bright red or yellow boots.

And a fluffy zebra stripe jumper is the ‘it’ knit of the season – team yours with skinny black jeans and a pair of statement earrings for a fun Eighties feels.

Lydia Bright
Lydia Bright rocks faux snakeskin trousers on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Ready to tame the animal print trend? Here, we’ve hunted down the best animal print pieces on the high street…

Hobbs Georgiana Dress, Maddison Belt, 100d Tights and Linden Cuban Boots
(Hobbs/PA)

Hobbs Georgiana Dress, £159; Maddison Belt, £59; 100d Tights, £12; Linden Cuban Boots, £179

model wearing Wallis Red Animal Print Midi Fit and Flare Dress and Rose Gold Thick Hoop Earrings
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Red Animal Print Midi Fit and Flare Dress, £55; Rose Gold Thick Hoop Earrings, £6.50 (boots, stylist’s own)

Laura Ashley Leopard Print Jaquard A-Line Skirt
(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley Leopard Print Jaquard A-Line Skirt, £75

Wallis Black Animal Print Midi Dress
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Black Animal Print Midi Dress, £45

Lipsy Leopard Wide Leg Trousers
(Next/PA)

Lipsy Leopard Wide Leg Trousers, £38, Next

V by Very Farida Leopard Print Leather Cone Heel Ankle Boots
(Very/PA)

V by Very Farida Leather Cone Heel Ankle Boots – Leopard Print, £68

model wearing Sosandar Snake Print Mesh Top, Black Leather Look Pleated Midi Skirt
(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Snake Print Mesh Top, £39; Black Leather Look Pleated Midi Skirt, £49 (shoes, stylists own)

Dorothy Perkins Red Snake Adore Flared Heel Boots
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Red Snake Adore Flared Heel Boots, £35

Faith Multicoloured Snake Print Drawstring Duffle Bag
(Debenhams/PA)

Faith Multicoloured Snake Print Drawstring Duffle Bag, currently reduced to £16 from £20, Debenhams

model wearing JD Williams Brushed Zebra Tunic with Sequin Detail, Magi Petite Straight Leg Trousers
(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Brushed Zebra Tunic with Sequin Detail, £45; Magi Petite Straight Leg Trousers, £35

Hush Ursula Maxi Dress
(Hush/PA)

Hush Ursula Maxi Dress, currently reduced to £77 from £110

© Press Association 2018

