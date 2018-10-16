From a bargain body butter to a £130 face cream, Abbey Clancy reveals her beauty essentials

As she's unveiled in a major new beauty campaign, model and TV presenter Abbey Clancy reveals her skincare, hair and make-up must-haves.

Whether it’s for a fashion shoot, TV presenting gig or red carpet appearance, Abbey Clancy certainly knows how to make an impact.

With perfectly tousled locks, sultry make-up and killer pins, the 32-year-old’s flawless on-duty look is the work of a dedicated glam squad – but at home it’s a different story.

“I am quite low-maintenance. I don’t really spend a lot of time getting ready as I like to get up and get out,” she says.

Abbey Clancy attending the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The model mum, who has three children – Sophia, 7; Liberty, 3; and Johnny, 9 months – with footballer husband Peter Crouch, was recently unveiled as an ambassador for haircare brand Pro:voke, which is why we’re chatting about all things beauty.

“I am very aware of looking after my hair all year round as I am naturally dark, and so it does take a lot out of my hair to achieve my blonde colour,” the Liverpool-born beauty says when asked how she maintains her enviable looks.

“I also try to drink a lot of water and green juice to give my skin a boost and keep it hydrated, especially after not getting much sleep!”

And there’s another secret behind her complexion, she reveals: “I always have facials with Sunita at Paul Edmonds who is an absolute guru and has totally transformed my skin!”

Luxury facials may not be an option for everyone, but Clancy loves affordable cosmetics brands too (alongside some pricier products) and she’s happy to share what works for her.

Here, she runs down her favourites from skincare to scent…

Skincare

“I always have a lip gloss and the Caudalie Beauty Elixir in my bag. The elixir is amazing to spritz when you’ve been flying to refresh your make-up, or if you are tired and need to wake your skin up.”

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £32 (Caudalie/PA)

“Day-to-day, I love to use the SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Cleanser, followed by the Triple Lipid Restore moisturiser.”

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore, £130 (SkinCeuticals/PA)

“I also love Heliocare. When I was pregnant, I suffered with pigmentation so to combat that I relied on wearing the Heliocare factor 50 every day.”

Heliocare Color Gelcream Light SPF50, £25.49, FacetheFuture (Heliocare/PA)

Hair

“For my hair, my absolute must-have is the Pro:voke Liquid Blonde Colour Infusion Shampoo as I love the way that it instantly boosts my warm blonde hair tones and adds shine.

“I really struggled with my hair when I was pregnant, as it was dry, limp and brittle, so I had to be very careful with it.

“I stopped having my hair bleached and tinted so often. I also introduced oils into my hair regime to add some extra moisture and ensure that it was kept in good condition.”

Pro:voke Liquid Blonde Colour Infusion Shampoo, £4.99, Boots (Pro:voke/PA)

Body

“My favourite body product is The Body Shop Strawberry Softening Body Butter. It smells absolutely delicious and gives my skin a pick-me-up when in need of some intense moisture.”

The Body Shop Strawberry Softening Body Butter, £15 (The Body Shop/PA)

Make-up

“Day-to-day I generally go for an off-duty, low-maintenance look, with beachy hair and glowy skin.

“I am not a big follower of trends and much prefer timeless, classic looks for the red carpet – for example I love to wear a dark eye with a nude lip. I love the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick, it is a really gorgeous nude.”

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk, £24 (Charlotte Tilbury/PA)

“I couldn’t be without the Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara. It opens up my eyes and instantly makes me look more awake!”

Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara, £10.99, Boots (Max Factor/PA)

Fragrance

“I like the Molecule fragrances, and I’m quite old school in that I still use Calvin Klein Eternity – it makes me feel like a teenager again!”

Escentric Molecules Escentric 01, £72 for 100ml (Escentric Molecules/PA)

