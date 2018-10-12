Cara Delevingne steals the show with controversial tails and a top hat at Eugenie's wedding

Unusual choices of wearing black or white were also made by Ayda Field and Naomi Campbell.

We were expecting the royal and A-list crowd at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank to walk into Windsor Castle in an array of colourful guest attire – but Cara Delevingne’s outfit probably came as quite a surprise to most.

The model and actress wore a tailored trouser suit with tails, a tie and a top hat, while the female guests around her all chose more traditional dresses – and she received huge praise on Twitter for her bold choice.

It’s pretty untraditional for a wedding, never mind a royal one, so what does a bridal expert think?

“Of course it’s OK to wear a mannish power suit to a wedding,” says Peta Hunt, editor at large at You & Your Wedding Magazine.”It’s modern, stylish and cool. It’s a huge yes from us, and how brilliant to wear the top hat? Love the Artful Dodger look.”

With other guests rocking up in bright colours and Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field choosing white, Hunt doesn’t think Delevingne’s look is any more attention-seeking than that.

Sarah Allard, editor at hitched.co.uk, says Field’s almost white outfit is a bit of a risk though. “It might raise a few eyebrows from the royal family,” she says. “Wearing white or any shade of white to a wedding is commonly considered a huge no-no, even more so for a royal wedding.”

Delevingne wasn’t the only guest to rock black at the wedding – Naomi Campbell looked fabulous in it.

“Although the idea of wearing black to a wedding may raise eyebrows from some, there’s absolutely no reason why a guest shouldn’t choose a black dress – even for a royal wedding – so long as it’s accessorised carefully,” says Allard.

“Naomi has kept her look wedding-suitable by opting for a textured black knee-length dress with white detailing, and feather-lined bolero – a chic look in a sea of pink dresses.”

