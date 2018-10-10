Video: Everything we know so far about the long-waited Dyson Airwrap styling tool

The gadget has just been unveiled in New York.

Following the success of the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, which was launched in spring 2016, rumours have swirled about whether the company – formerly famous for inventing vacuum cleaners – would be releasing any more hair gadgets.

Would there be an update to the £300 hairdryer? Would they take on the likes of GHD with straighteners? Would they tap into the beachy waves trend with curling tongs?

Those questions were finally answered with a big reveal in New York City when the Dyson Airwrap was introduced to the world.

Essentially it’s a curling tool, but it does more than just make waves and its very different to other curlers currently on the market.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Dyson Airwrap…

It’s very high-tech

Unlike curling tongs, which use a heated barrel that hair is wrapped around, the Airwrap uses the company’s patented airflow technology.

Here’s the science bit: a digital motor creates high air pressure at the top of the styling barrel, causing what’s known as the ‘Coandă effect’ – when a jet of air remains attached to a curved surface – encouraging hair to curl around the barrel.

It comes with lots of attachments

Not just for creating curls, the Airwrap comes with between five and seven attachment heads depending on which set you choose.

There are three different sizes for curls or waves, three brushes for super-smooth blowdrying and a ‘pre-styling dryer’ nozzle, to get your hair to the optimum condition for styling.

It works best on damp hair

Curling tongs and straighteners shouldn’t be used on wet hair, because your locks are more susceptible to damage when wet, but because the Airwrap uses jets of air to set the curls it’s best used on damp hair.

That means, Dyson says, that instead of blowdrying your hair then getting to work with a curling wand you’re able to cut down styling time and only use one tool.

It’s cooler than a curling iron

Most curling wands and straightening irons operate at temperatures of 180 to 220 degrees C, but the Airwrap reaches a maximum temperature of 150 degrees.

The tool also features a sensor that measures its temperature up to 40 times a second, meaning it helps prevent heat damage, and there’s a cool setting for giving your locks a glossy finish.

The Dyson Airwrap is the second hair styling tool from the innovative company (Dyson/PA)

There are three different types of Airwrap

The trend for personalised beauty has been growing in recent years and Dyson knows that one size doesn’t necessarily fit all when it comes to hair, which is why the Airwrap comes in three sets with attachments tailored for different hair types.

The Smooth + Control is intended for frizz-prone hair; the Volume + Shape is for limp, flat hair and the Complete comes with all seven attachments. Not sure which is for you? There’s an online diagnostic tool to help you decide.

The reviews are good so far

Influencers and hairdressers who’ve already tried the Airwrap are giving it glowing reviews – and these aren’t sponsored posts.

“This tool is going to change the way us girls get ready for life,” said hairstylist Tina Outen after trialling the styler. “So easy to use for everyday… no twisting, no twirling, just curling with ease.”

“It gave me an amazing blow dried look with a perfect wave… everything a curly hair girl has ever wanted!” wrote Harriet Faith.

It’s very expensive

If you thought shelling out £300 for a hairdryer was a bit much, you’re going to wince at the Airwrap, which is now on sale on the Dyson website, priced at for £399.99 for the Smooth + Control and Volume + Shape varieties, while the Complete is £449.99.

Is that a price worth paying for perfect waves and less hair damage? That’s up to you….

