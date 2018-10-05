Kate Moss's daughter Lila is unveiled in an 'extremely special' beauty campaign

The 16-year-old has been chosen by a designer who is close friends with her supermodel mum.

It’s been a good week for supermodel offspring. On Monday, Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber was announced as ambassador for YSL Beauty, and now Lila Moss, daughter of fashion icon Kate, has been unveiled in her first ever cosmetics campaign, for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

The first image from the campaign shoot was shared on Instagram, showing the 16-year-old wearing make-up from the brand’s spring collection.

Famed make-up artist Diane Kendal created the striking look, which features bold black and purple winged eyeliner and cut-crease eyeshadow alongside pale nude lips.

In an Instagram post on the brand’s page, Jacobs explained why he chose Lila for the campaign and how special the project was for him.

“When I met Lila Moss for the first time in 2008, I was on a holiday in Ibiza and went to Formentera for the day to visit with her mum, Kate Moss, and other friends and family.

“At just six years old, Lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent. The next time I saw Lila was in August of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater.”

Describing seeing Lila again in July this year, when her mum brought her to the set of the Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign shoot with David Sims, he said: “It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis’ Spring/Summer 1993 Grunge Collection.”

He continued: “Kate and I become very close after the Grunge Collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!).

“When Lila came to NYC to work with us in July to be the face of our latest beauty campaign it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio.”

Lila bears a striking resemblance to mum Kate Moss, who is seen here on the London Fashion Week catwalk in 1998 (Stefan Rousseau/PA

“Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined,” he added.

“With each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully. Thank you, Lila, for being a part of this extremely special project and thank you, Kate Moss and Jefferson Hack for allowing us the privilege to work with your beautiful daughter.”

Speaking to British Vogue, Lila said that she’s already a big fan of Jacobs’ beauty range.

“I love his make-up! Especially the bronzers. Make-up can give you confidence and make you feel better about yourself,” she said.

“Shooting the campaign in New York was a really fun experience. I’ve known Marc since I was little and had heard a lot about Guido [Palau, hairstylist] from my mum.”

The teenager also revealed the modelling advice her mum has shared:

“She’s always taught me to work hard and be polite, and to always make sure you’re comfortable with whatever you’re doing.”

With her stunning looks, strong work ethic and the backing of designers like Jacobs, we think this is just the beginning for Lila Moss.

