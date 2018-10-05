Video: How to copy Meghan's natural make-up look

Recreate the royal look at home with the help of precision make-up brushes.

Whether it’s at a royal engagement, the final of Wimbledon or even her own wedding, the Duchess of Sussex prefers the minimal make-up look.

With skin that seems to permanently glow and her freckles on show, Meghan knows she doesn’t need heavy cosmetics to enhance her natural beauty. Although the former Suits actress will sometimes rock a more defined eye and her brows are always perfectly groomed, she usually sticks to a soft pink lip colour.

We asked the experts at EcoTools to demonstrate how to recreate Meghan’s look at home.

Here are the EcoTools brushes you’ll need, available to buy online at ecotools.com or at these UK shops:

Skin Perfecting Brush, £7.99, Superdrug

Classic Bamboo Foundation Brush, £7.99, Boots

Complexion Buffer Brush, £5.99, Pure and Natural Cosmetics

Ultimate Concealer Duo Set, £5.99, Pure and Natural Cosmetics

Full Powder Brush, £8.99, Boots

Define and Highlight Duo, £11.99, Boots

Precision Blush Brush, £7.99, Boots.

Brow Shaping Duo, £4.99, Boots



