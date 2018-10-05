As fast fashion comes under government scrutiny, 7 classic pieces to invest in and wear forever

Is it time you reassessed your shopping habits?

Anyone who’s ever done a last minute dash to the shops to get a dress for a party, worn it once then chucked it in the back of their wardrobe knows, fast fashion is not good for the environment.

A new survey from soap brand method reveals that some millennials are going through clothes at an alarming rate, with a quarter of 16 to 24-year-olds doing monthly wardrobe clear outs and 22% saying they would only be pictured in a garment on social media one to three times before throwing it out.

Now the government has announced it’s beginning an investigation into the impact ‘fast fashion’ is having on the environment.

MPs are worried that the production of cheap, trend-led fashion is leading to a rise in clothing sales and the amount of waste going to landfill, so the Environmental Audit Committee has asked 10 leading retailers including Asda, Marks & Spencer, Next, Primark and Sports Direct to reveal their environmental record.

“The way we design, produce and discard our clothes has a huge impact on our planet,” said Mary Creagh MP. “Fashion and footwear retailers have a responsibility to minimise their environmental footprint and make sure the workers in their supply chains are paid a living wage.

“We want to hear what they are doing to make their industry more sustainable.”

If you’re worried about your own clothing consumption, you would do well to adopt a ‘slow fashion’ approach, purchasing higher quality garments that have more longevity.

They may cost more, but by choosing better fabrics and classic designs that won’t go out of fashion at the end of the season, you’ll reduce the amount you buy and get a lot more wear out of your clothes.

Ready to begin on your slow fashion journey? Here are seven key pieces to get you started…

1. Camel coat

Every winter there’s a new ‘it’ jacket on the high street (remember last year’s oversized suede biker jacket?) but if you want a coat you can rely on every year for warmth and style, make it a wool camel coat.

Max Mara updates its famous camel coat every year, but the classic style is double breasted, calf length and with wide sleeves.

2. White Shirt

Parisian women are renowned as the world’s most stylish – and they know the sartorial power of the perfect white shirt.

Perfect means pure white, slightly oversized tucked into a pair of tailored trousers with the sleeves rolled up. In the UK, Margaret Howell is the queen of the crisp button-down.

3. Tailored trousers

Speaking of tailored trousers, they are a workwear must; either black or darkest navy in the best quality wool you can afford.

Joseph does an excellent selection of supremely flattering skinny and straight leg styles.

4. High heels

Trendy trainers and statement sandals may come and go, but high heeled leather court shoes will always be in vogue.

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex know that, which is why they keep nude stilettos on high rotation – L.K. Bennett is Kate’s go-to shoemaker.

5. Leather handbag

Real leather bags are always a great investment because the tough fabric ages incredibly well – as long as you look after it and keep it dry.

A black or brown leather tote goes with everything and will serve you well for years to come.

6. Cashmere jumper

When it comes to knitwear, a cashmere jumper is eternally stylish, as long as it’s a minimalist, fitted style in a block colour – avoid slogans or patterns that will date quickly.

It’s always a bit more pricey than wool, but you can find great crewneck cashmere pieces at high street stores like Whistles, Marks & Spencer, And Other Stories and COS.

7. Sunglasses

As for accessories, certain types of sunglasses are always in fashion, namely the simplest styles.

Ray-Ban’s Aviator, Wayfarer and Clubmaster varieties all fall into this forever-cool category – just make sure you don’t lose yours.