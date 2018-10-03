Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing

The Duchess of Sussex gives leather skirts the royal seal of approval - and hers is still available to buy.

Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making their first official joint visit to Sussex itself, stopping by Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven as part of their trip.

Arriving at historic Edes House in Chichester this morning Meghan looked stylish as ever in a camel Armani coat, but the most interesting part of the 37-year-old’s ensemble is her Hugo Boss skirt.

The Duchess of Sussex during a walkabout at Edes House, West Street, Chichester, as part of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s joint official visit to Sussex. (Steve Parsons/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In dark green leather, the £369 pencil skirt – which is currently still available on the Hugo Boss website – ticks several major trend boxes for autumn/winter.

(Hugo Boss/PA)

Skirts were a huge trend on the AW18 catwalks, particularly longer lengths, while leather (and faux leather) dresses were seen at Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Givenchy (the house that created Meghan’s wedding gown).

The former actress paired her skirt with a black silk shirt (£69) from And Other Stories, completing the look with a pair of her signature nude stiletto heels.

(And Other Stories/PA)

Want to get your hands on a skirt like Meghan’s but without the designer price tag? Sosandar does a very similar dark green belted leather pencil skirt for £139.

(Sosandar/PA)

In the Dorothy Perkins AW18 range you’ll find a shorter green PU (made from polyurethane) mini skirt for just £22.

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Or for a serious bargain you can get this high-waisted faux leather version from Isawitfirst.com for £15.

(Isawitfirst/PA)

Just add a black shirt, camel coat and nude heels and you’ve got the royal leather look sorted.

© Press Association 2018