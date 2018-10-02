Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit

2nd Oct 18 | Fashion

This is how royalty do casual.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Whenever the Duchess of Cambridge makes a public appearance, it’s often in a floor-length Temperley gown or a printed Erdem dress under a block colour designer coat, so it’s refreshing to know that even royalty like to kick back in a jumper, jacket and skinny jeans sometimes.

Kate made her return from maternity leave, just over five months after giving birth to Prince Louis, to visit Paddington Recreation Ground in London. It was all about seeing how the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden is helping children’s emotional and physical wellbeing, and the mum-of-three choose an appropriately outdoorsy outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge greets a baby as she tours the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground, London.
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The 36-year-old wore an army green Stina Jacket by Fjällräven (£154) and knee-high Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots (£475).

The Duchess of Cambridge
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She went for her staple skinnies, this time in light brown, and a muted green jumper over a floral shirt – giving us inspiration for all of our autumn ‘walks in the park’ ensembles this season.

We also love the autumnal copper hue highlights she’s sporting, along with a shorter, tousled hairstyle. The emerald earrings give her casual look a royal edge.

The Duchess of Cambridge
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It may seem quick for Kate to be back at work, but apparently it’s traditional for new royal mums to take a six month break from official engagements (including any time just before the birth). Of course, she did still make some appearances – Harry and Meghan’s wedding and at the Wimbledon finals. Who would miss those?

© Press Association 2018

