Michelle Keegan's winter wardrobe style advice as she launches a new collection with Very

Michelle Keegan is having another very busy year. With the latest series of Our Girl under her belt the actress has now started filming comedy series Brassic and she’s due to make her big screen debut later this year with Strangeways Here We Come.

On top of that, the 31-year-old found time to collaborate on another collection with Very and has now unveiled her partywear and winter designs in a glam photo shoot.

Michelle Keegan wears Cold Shoulder Lace Pencil Dress, £75, Very (Very/PA)

Featuring glitzy dresses, vinyl separates and cool coats, the range encompasses everything from casual daywear to elegant evening pieces.

“I have a busy life with lots of different commitments so it is important to me to have pieces which can be worn to all occasions and make you feel great,” she says. “There is something for every event; from work, to days out with friends and the parties we all look forward to.”

As a regular on the red carpet and a long-time fashion collaborator, Keegan certainly knows a thing or two about fashion and getting glammed up.

Here, she talks us through the collection and shares her winter wardrobe style advice…

The collection includes lots of great party pieces, do you have any tips for dressing for the party season?

“My biggest tip for dressing for a party or event is to wear something you love. The party season is the perfect opportunity to have fun with what you wear. This collection includes statement sequin dresses, vinyl fabrics and amazing animal prints, which are great for party dressing.”

What was the inspiration behind the collection and do you have any favourite pieces?

“This collection is inspired by the season’s trends – animal print, checks, vinyl fabrics and embellishment – but also reflects my own style and the pieces I would love for my wardrobe.

“I love the tailored animal print midi coat – it is a great update for this season.”

How much does the collection for Very reflect your personal style?

“I always consider what I would like for my own wardrobe when designing a range and what my close friends would like to wear.

“This collection is really versatile, with great knits and separates which can be dressed up and down, day time dresses and ‘wow’ party pieces.”

Michelle Keegan wears Bardot Asymmetric Hem Bodycon Dress, £60, Very (Very/PA)

You regularly attend red carpet events, what are your tips for preparing for those moments in the spotlight?

“For a red carpet event it is so important to feel confident and comfortable in what you are wearing. If you feel unsure about your outfit it will show.

“Before an event, I try to find time to relax with a face or hair mask, make sure I have had a good night’s sleep and enough time to get ready.”

Michelle Keegan wears V Neck Satin Bodysuit, £40; Vinyl Pencil Skirt, £40, Very (Very/PA)

What item of clothing can you not live without for autumn?

“An amazing coat! As the weather cools down you have to wear a coat every day and a great one can really make an outfit and pull together your look.”

What is the best piece of fashion advice you have ever been given?

“Always wear something you feel comfortable and confident in.”

