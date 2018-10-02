Can't sleep? Try these 7 beauty products with slumber-inducing side effects

Add one of these aromatic aids to your evening routine.

If it were up to some beauty experts, every night before we go to bed, we’d all be thoroughly cleansing (twice), toning, moisturising, applying serum or face oil and giving ourselves a facial massage.

In reality, most of us don’t have the time (or the patience) for a multi-step routine, but we could really benefit from some winding down time, away from phone or TV screens – especially those who struggle to fall asleep at night.

Not getting enough beauty sleep? (Thinkstock/PA)

Incorporating lavender into your evening regime could be just what you need, because the scent of the purple flower, and more specifically a component called linalool, has been shown to have a sedative effect.

Brands have quickly cottoned onto the benefits of this clever plant, which is why you can now find all kinds of masks, moisturisers and bathing products that are effective in skincare terms and help you nod off, giving a whole new meaning to the term beauty sleep.

For the best results, take a few deep breaths, so you can really inhale the soporific scent and let it work its magic.

Here are seven lavender beauty products to get you started…

1. Temple Spa Repose Aromatherapy Resting Cream, £40

A luxurious night cream that moisturises and delivers antioxidants (for fighting the signs of ageing), this so-called ‘spa in a jar’ is infused with chamomile, frankincense and lavender, all of which are intended to calm your mind and make it easier to fall asleep.

(Temple Spa/PA)

2. Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Body Oil, £35

Slather your body with this oil after your evening shower or bath and not only will you go to bed with super-soft skin, you’ll be able breathe in the Neom Tranquillity fragrance, a blend of lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, which is found in every product in the brand’s sleep range.

(Neom/PA)

3. Lush Sleepy Body Lotion, £15.95

Designed to evoke the same sensation that a cup of hot cocoa brings on a cold night, this body lotion is infused with creamy oat milk, sweet tonka and that all-important lavender.

Fans love the soothing scent and say it really has a soporific effect, as well as being an excellent body moisturiser.

(Lush/PA)

4. Lush Twilight Bath Bomb, £3.95 each

Another fan favourite from the slumber specialists at Lush, the Twilight bath bomb contains a similar scent blend, with the addition of benzoin resinoid, which has a warm vanilla-esque quality.

Sit back and relax in the tub as the pink and violet bomb dissolves and the dreamy aroma is released.

(Lush/PA)

5. This Works Sleep Power Recharge Mask, £32

This Works insomnia-busting pillow spray is the stuff of legend, so you know that its sleep skincare range is going to be good too.

This mask promises the benefits of a full eight hours’ sleep in just 20 minutes, using AHAs, kaolin clay and hyaluronic acid to brighten, detoxify and moisturise.

It also contains some of the same ingredients as the famed pillow spray, so use it at night to reap similar benefits.

(This Works/PA)

6. Neal’s Yard Lavender Bath Salts, £14.50

Neal’s Yard’s new range of bath salts help to soften your skin and soothe your muscles and your mind.

Pour a generous helping of the lavender-infused sea salt crystals into a warm bath to unleash the relaxing floral fragrance.

(Neal’s Yard/PA)

7. Manuka Doctor Overnight Lavender Mask, £24.99

Teaming manuka honey with hyaluronic acid and lavender, this is a gel mask that you apply before you go to bed, allowing the active ingredients to soak in and work their magic, while the scent helps you drift off to sleep.

(Manuka Doctor/PA)

© Press Association 2018