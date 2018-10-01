The ugly jumper trend is a thing - here's how to wear the trend

Novelty knits are back and street style stars are loving them.

Remember the ugly shoe trend a few summers back, when chunky plastic sandals were all the rage?

This year the designer dad trainer has gone viral, but now it’s the turn of aesthetically-challenged knitwear to have it’s moment in the spotlight.

The so-called ugly jumper is set to be big this autumn, but the truth is these sweaters are actually really cool – if you’re a fashion maximalist that is.

Part of this season’s Seventies obsession, the trend is all about bold colours and zany patterns, with slouchy silhouettes and puffy sleeves par for the course.

If the sudden cold snap has got you in the mood to wrap up warm, head to Zara where you’ll find a variety of snuggly sweaters to satisfy your craving.

What to wear them with? Luckily, fashion month has blessed up with lots of style inspiration from show-goers in the catwalk capitals.

Here’s how six street style stars are making the ugly jumper trend anything but…

Create a cool print clash like stylist Emili Sindlev by teaming a colourful knit with a floral midi skirt and snakeskin boots.

Swedish fashion writer Emma Fridsell also loves the slouchy knit and midi skirt combo, but she doubled down on the ugly trend by adding chunky white trainers.

Use the colour palette of your ugly jumper as the basis for your outfit like model Doina Ciobanu, who wore her V-neck plaid knit with matching trench and trousers, adding burgundy gloves and boots for a pop of colour.

Mixing prints is definitely a favourite way for fashionistas to work the trend.

At Paris Fashion Week, model Giedrė Dukauskaite paired an oversized Dries van Noten jumper with wide-leg trousers but tied the look together by sticking to blue and white tones.

Also at Paris Fashion Week, stylist Blanca Miró Scrimieri was snapped sporting a huge scandi-style cardigan, teaming the voluminous top with over-the-knee boots and an equally sizeable backpack.

