Reach for the stars: 7 printed pieces to make your autumn wardrobe shine

1st Oct 18 | Beauty

Celestial prints are trending this season, says Katie Wright.

7d020621-6259-4284-9371-2db34e741a18

As the nights draw in and we bid farewell to summer, fashion is suddenly in the mood for stargazing, but we don’t mean the kind that involves staying out all night with a telescope.

We’re talking prints. From all-over constellations to big, bold motifs, stars are taking over the high street, and they’re already a hit with bloggers.

More grown-up than the cacti and llama cartoons that were everywhere in summer, but still with a sense of playfulness, a smattering of celestial bodies is the cool way to do print for autumn.

From boho maxi dresses to sharp shirts and embellished trainers, there’s a heavenly printed piece to suit everyone – and the prices aren’t, well,  astronomical.

View this post on Instagram

Morning insta. How are we all? Back from Windsor but no rest for the wicked as we are off to France tomorrow. So it’s unpacking and packing frenzy here. I have got a lot of love for this @fandfclothing jumper on my Stories. I so love it. So lovely on and so good for £18. Swipe to see full outfit and me doing my best Bulleseye impression – now who doesn’t want to see that! jumper – F & F clothing Jeans – Zara lipstick – Tom Ford “True Coral” #jumper #starjumper #greyjumper #fandfclothing #zaradenim #zarajeans #tomfordlipstick #instamum #over40 #mystyle #discoverunder50k #realmumstyle #mumfashion #dresslikeamum #over40beauty #over40fashion #over40style #stylemum #stylishmum #styleover40 #styleoverforty #fashionmum #fashionablemum #fashionover40 #fashionoverforty #mumlife #mumlook #mumstyle

A post shared by Carole (@carolem_beauty) on

A galaxy print dress or blouse goes perfectly with black Western boots and a leather bag, while a bright star burst jumper will liven up a laid-back weekend ensemble – this isn’t a monochrome-only trend.

Like fashion’s answer to Sir Patrick Moore, we’ve rounded up seven of the best printed pieces that are vying for a starring role in your wardrobe. Just don’t ask us to the name the constellations…

View this post on Instagram

Always on the go 🕰 #NYFW

A post shared by Argineh Danelian (@arginehdanelian) on

1. Hush Yasmin Galaxy Black/White Dress, £99; Fifi Bag, £99; Avebury Boots, £230

model wearing Hush Yasmin Galaxy Black/White Dress; Fifi Bag; Avebury Boots
(Hush/PA)

2. Next Grey/Pink Star Supersoft Crew, £22

Next Grey/Pink Star Supersoft Crew
(Next/PA)

3. Dune Emillio White Star Studded Trainers, £80

Dune Emillio White Star Studded Trainer
(Dune/PA)

4. Hush Double Star Jumper, £85

Hush Double Star Jumper
(Hush/PA)

5. Yours London Black Star Longline Shirt, £29.99

Yours London Black Star Longline Shirt
(Yours London/PA)

6. Evans White Star Print Top, £28

Evans White Star Print Top
(Evans/PA)

7. Monsoon Simi Star High Vamp Heeled Shoes, £45

Monsoon Simi Star High Vamp Heeled Shoes
(Monsoon/PA)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name

Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing
Darcey Bussell suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Dublin

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it

[PIC] New Look has just released the coat of dreams and EVERYONE wants to get their hands on it
Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage

Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage
Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama

Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama
Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products
Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

Kanye West announces he wants to be known by a COMPLETELY new name