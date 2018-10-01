Reach for the stars: 7 printed pieces to make your autumn wardrobe shine

Celestial prints are trending this season, says Katie Wright.

As the nights draw in and we bid farewell to summer, fashion is suddenly in the mood for stargazing, but we don’t mean the kind that involves staying out all night with a telescope.

We’re talking prints. From all-over constellations to big, bold motifs, stars are taking over the high street, and they’re already a hit with bloggers.

More grown-up than the cacti and llama cartoons that were everywhere in summer, but still with a sense of playfulness, a smattering of celestial bodies is the cool way to do print for autumn.

From boho maxi dresses to sharp shirts and embellished trainers, there’s a heavenly printed piece to suit everyone – and the prices aren’t, well, astronomical.

A galaxy print dress or blouse goes perfectly with black Western boots and a leather bag, while a bright star burst jumper will liven up a laid-back weekend ensemble – this isn’t a monochrome-only trend.

Like fashion’s answer to Sir Patrick Moore, we’ve rounded up seven of the best printed pieces that are vying for a starring role in your wardrobe. Just don’t ask us to the name the constellations…

1. Hush Yasmin Galaxy Black/White Dress, £99; Fifi Bag, £99; Avebury Boots, £230

(Hush/PA)

2. Next Grey/Pink Star Supersoft Crew, £22

(Next/PA)

3. Dune Emillio White Star Studded Trainers, £80

(Dune/PA)

4. Hush Double Star Jumper, £85

(Hush/PA)

5. Yours London Black Star Longline Shirt, £29.99

(Yours London/PA)

6. Evans White Star Print Top, £28

(Evans/PA)

7. Monsoon Simi Star High Vamp Heeled Shoes, £45

(Monsoon/PA)

