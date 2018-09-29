10 dos and don'ts of perfect eyebrows, according to an expert

How to ensure your brows are forever 'on fleek'.

Not that long ago, most people didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to their eyebrows, apart from removing stray hairs, whether at home or in a salon.

Now, there’s an entire industry that revolves around those expressive arches, worth £20m in the UK in 2016, and it’s growing (sorry) at a rate of knots.

With hundreds of pencils, gels, tints and other products on the market, brows that are perfect – or ‘on fleek’ to use the modern vernacular – are clearly in demand, but it’s easy to make mistakes and end up with arches that are too thin, thick, dark or light.

How do you find a happy medium? Fides Baldesberger, founder of tweezer makers Rubis, says there are certain dos and don’ts that you should follow to ensure beautifully groomed and natural-looking eyebrows every time.

From pencilling to plucking, here are Baldesberger’s 10 brow commandments.

1. Do match your brow colour to your hair roots

“This is the most effective colour matching system to achieve a natural look and framing of your face.”

2. Do try a fibre brow gel

“…such as the newly launched Lord & Berry Must Have Tinted Brow Mascara (£15). It is designed to hydrate, enhance and define your eyebrows whilst tinting. A great product for filling in brow gaps whilst still looking natural.”

3. Don’t go product-free

“Whilst the natural look is fully promoted, a little bit of love and attention before leaving the house will go a long way when it comes to your brows. Even if it’s a quick three-second sweep with the eyebrow brush.”

4. Do invest in a good brow pencil

“Know Cosmetics recently landed on our shores from the US and have launched the multi-functional No Bare Brows Universal 4 in 1 Brow Fix (£12.50, Lloyds Pharmacy). The double-ended pencil includes a universal brow colour and invisible taming wax.

“There is also a sharpener and brush within the lids for convenience. This is a make-up bag wonder ensuring brows are on fleek at all times!”

5. Don’t take inspiration from TOWIE

“Brows five shades darker than your hair colour is never a good look on anyone. Get your #browsperation from the catwalk NOT from The Only Way is Essex.”

6. Do always take a step back to admire your work

“When grooming your brows it’s important to keep taking steps back from the mirror to check your work is even. Bear in mind they shouldn’t be exactly identical, think sisters rather than twins!”

7. Don’t bleach your brows

“No, no and no. No matter how blonde or fair you are, a bleached brow will always wash you out and take away all definition.”

8. Do go professional from time to time

“With all the great gadgets and grooming tools available on the market, most of us have taken to DIY brows at home. However, from time to time, it is worth paying a visit to your local salon or threading counter for a spruce-up. This means salon standard brows which you can then maintain a lot more easily.”

9. Don’t over pluck

“In-between visits pluck with Rubis Gold Classic Slant Tweezers (£22.50, Cult Beauty). It’s always useful to draw your desired brow shape on with a pencil or brow palette so you can use as a guide when plucking. Otherwise it is easy to get pluck-happy and end up with the constantly curious look.”