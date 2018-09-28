3 ways to style a low ponytail without looking like a founding father

Let's face it, this is what tends to happen to us mere mortals.

When you see a model wearing a ponytail on the catwalk, it can look impossibly chic. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy to replicate at home as you might have thought.

For most of us, simply tying our hair at the nape of our neck looks more like we’re inspired by George Washington than Blake Lively, which is definitely not the vibe we’re going for.

George Washington: An unlikely – and unwanted – style icon (PA)

Rather than banish ourselves to high ponytails for the rest of our lives, we’ve asked the experts for advice.

1. It’s all about texture

(Phil Smith/PA)

Celebrity hairdresser Phil Smith admits that a low pony is tough: “It should look effortless, but actually isn’t.” In order to be bang on trend, Smith explains: “This season the low ponytail is all about texture.”

This is what he suggests you should do: “Blast your hair dry, keeping it smooth at the roots and gently mist with a texture spray, such as my Be Gorgeous Coco Licious Coconut Water Texture Spray (£3.50) through the mid-length and ends. This will create a lived-in feel as well as offering slight hold which will keep the pony in place.

“Create a middle parting, this is very important, and gather all the hair in a ponytail, securing at the nape of the neck.

“Use your fingers to loosen the hair at the crown to create a little height. The next part is personal choice. You can add a scrunchy or ribbon, or adorn with jewelled hair clips set behind the ear.”

2. Go Eighties with the backcomb

(Mayfive Hair/PA)

For director at Mayfive Hair Katie Allen, it’s also all about texture but also height if you don’t want to end up looking like a “slick rick,” she says.

Allen nails this by calling upon the handy old trick of backcombing, and here’s her method: “Part your hair from ear to ear and secure the underneath section with a tight ponytail. With the hair on top that is left out, gently back brush it at the roots and use a texture spray for hold.

“Gently tease the top section of the hair with your fingers into the ponytail and wrap around the base – the back combing will allow for volume in the roots and secure the hair around the band with curly grips.”

3. Keep it sleek

A slick and sleek low pony is probably the trickiest to nail, because it really does veer dangerously close to founding father territory. However, if celebs can look that good rocking it on the red carpet, surely it can’t be that difficult for us mere mortals to replicate?

It shouldn’t be too tricky if you follow Goldwell ambassador Neil Barton’s tips. The key is to lean heavily on the wet look, which is particularly fashionable right now.

“For a super sleek low ponytail, after tying your hair with a hair tie at the nape of the neck to create your ponytail, use a strong hold gel on the hair going into the pony to give it a smooth, almost ‘wet’ look,” he says.

“For more glamour, once you’ve created your ponytail, take a thin section of your longest hair and wrap this around the hair tie a few times, securing your ponytail together – then secure in place with a hair grip. Alternatively, finish with a hair bow for a more playful look – one of this year’s biggest hair accessories.”

© Press Association 2018