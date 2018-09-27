10 of the best jackets for autumn days

27th Sep 18 | Fashion

Katie Wright reveals the trends to try now - from blazers to bikers to bouclé.

In the fashion world, they call it the ‘transitional’ period – that early autumn phase when it’s too cold to go completely coatless but if you actually put on a parka, you’d end up sweltering in minutes.

Jackets, therefore, are the order of the day, ready to layer over dresses or under jumpers when it gets chilly.

A good jacket will come in handy for spring too, and on holidays when you need a cover-up for evening, so invest wisely now and you’ll be thanking us for years to come.

As for now? Here are autumn’s top jacket trends and where to shop them…

Coloured biker jackets

It’s safe to say a black biker jacket will never go out of style, but a coloured version will give your dark autumnal dresses a new lease of life.

Very Michelle Keegan Blush Premium Biker Jacket
(Very/PA)

Very Michelle Keegan Blush Premium Biker Jacket, currently reduced to £75 from £150

Laura Ashley Long Sleeve Boiled Wool Biker Jacket
(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley Long Sleeve Boiled Wool Biker Jacket, currently reduced to £60 from £75

Bright blazers

Last year was all about grey check blazers, but this year we’re loving block brights paired with cropped culottes and ankle boots for the office, or jeans and white trainers at the weekend.

Monsoon Lucy Tailored Jacket
(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Lucy Tailored Jacket, £80

JD Williams Double Breasted Jacket with Gold Button Detail
(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Double Breasted Jacket with Gold Button Detail, £39.50

Cord jackets

If you’re loving the AW18 Seventies trend then a cord jacket is a must, whether it’s a casual cosy trucker or a sharp blazer.

Miss Selfridge Nude model wearing Cord Trucker Jacket; Love Definition T-Shirt; Lizzie High Waist Skinny Black Corduroy Jeans
(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Nude Cord Trucker Jacket, £55; Love Definition T-Shirt, £16; Lizzie High Waist Skinny Black Corduroy Jeans, £38

Hobbs Hannah Jacket
(Hobbs/PA)

Hobbs Hannah Jacket, £159

Bouclé jackets

There’s really no need to shop at Chanel when the high street does the cropped bouclé jacket so well. Make sure yours is boxy and buttonless for an authentic could-be-designer look.

model wearing Miss Selfridge Cropped Tweed Jacket; Levi's Skinny Jeans
(Littlewoods/PA)

Miss Selfridge Bouclé Jacket, £69; Levi’s 711 Skinny Jeans, currently reduced to £78.75 from £105, Littlewoods (bag, stylist’s own)

Zara Textured Blazer with Frayed Trims
(Zara/PA)

Zara Textured Blazer with Frayed Trims, £69.99

Suede jackets

Create a fabulous texture and colour clash by teaming a suede jacket with slouchy knitwear and patent block-heeled boots.

Dorothy Perkins Khaki Suedette Biker Jacket
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Khaki Suedette Biker Jacket, currently reduced to £33.60 from £42

Glamorous Hot Pink Faux Suede Biker Jacket,
(Glamorous/PA)

Glamorous Hot Pink Faux Suede Biker Jacket, £56

