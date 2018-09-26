Great lengths: 6 celebrities who have rocked super-long hair, from Cher to Kim Kardashian

Anita Markoff and Katie Wright look at some of the famous famous who've sported Rapunzel-esque locks.

The ultimate modern trend-setter, Kim Kardashian is responsible for a lot of popular looks, from contouring make-up to convincing us (briefly!) that cycling shorts work as a fashion choice.

The mega-influencer and mother-of-three can also take credit for the growth – in every sense of the word – of extra-long hair, a look that she’s sported a lot over the last couple of years.

But, ultra-long locks are by no means a modern style, of course. Long before Instagram even existed, stars of the Sixties and Seventies were rocking waist-length hair – Cher being prime example. But the look is back in vogue, and Kardashian isn’t the only one who’s loving Rapunzel-esque tresses right now.

Here, we take a look back at some of the celebrities from today and decades passed, who’ve made long locks their calling card…

1. Cher

Style chameleon Cher has sported everything from a voluminous perm to a spiky pixie crop during a pop career that’s spanned more than 50 years – but she’s perhaps most famous for the glossy, jet-black long locks she rocked in the Sixties and Seventies.

Cher with her then husband Sonny in 1969 (PA)

The 72-year-old singer still loves to change up her style and these days has a whole wardrobe of fabulous wigs to choose from. In her recent big-screen outing in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, she got into character with a bouffant platinum blonde ‘do.

2. Jerry Hall

Jerry Hall’s signature long golden blonde locks (and equally long legs) cemented her supermodel status back in the Seventies. Now 62, American-born Hall, who was previously married to Mick Jagger, still has a lustrous mane of hair, although it isn’t quite as long as in her modelling heyday.

Jerry Hall in 1985 (Ron Bell/PA)



3. Naomi Campbell

One of the original Nineties supermodels and the first black woman to grace the front cover of French Vogue, Londoner Naomi Campbell made waves in the fashion industry, strutting her stuff on the catwalks with waist-length poker straight hair swishing behind her.

Naomi Campbell in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The model, now 48, has worn a variety of wigs and weaves throughout her career, recently admitting that she has suffered hair loss as a result of using extensions.

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has made no secret of the fact that she’s obsessed with Cher and particularly her hair, even going so far as to dress up as the singer – who shares Armenian ancestry with the reality star – for Halloween in 2017.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The 37-year-old’s hair stylist Chris Appleton has used extensions to create a variety of styles that fall to her waist (or longer), everything from sleek black ponytails to baby-pink waves and blonde braids.

5. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, 35, made headlines after debuting her natural waist-length locks at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – and the hip-hop star took things a step further this year, with strands that reached down to her calves.

Nicki Minaj at the MTV VMAs 2018 (PA)

The self-appointed ‘Barbie of rap’ has also worn uber-long extensions in just about every colour of the rainbow during some of her performances.

6. Ariana Grande

Almost as famous for her 3ft-long ponytail as her angelic singing voice, Ariana Grande has rarely been seen without this sleek and stylish updo since she burst onto the music scene in 2011.

Ariana Grande in 2017 (Dave Hogan/PA)

The American singer, 25, revealed in a Facebook post that she began using extensions after repeatedly dying her hair for an acting role left the ends of her long tresses damaged, but says she has grown to love her signature style.

