Glass hair is the super-sleek trend Hollywood celebs love - here's how to get the look

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin explains how to create the shiniest hair you've ever had.

Have you heard? The bob is back. Well, the ‘lob’ to be precise, with Hollywood’s finest lining up to chop their locks into a long bob.

Hair chameleon Kim Kardashian has done it, as have models Hailey Baldwin and Olivia Culpo, all debuting sharp, swishy cuts that stop just above their shoulders.

That swish is an important feature of their bobs – you won’t find any beachy waves with this trend. Instead, it’s all about ‘glass hair’, strands so smooth that they have a mirror-like shine.

Similar to the Korean ‘glass skin’ trend, the aim is healthy, ultra-glossy hair without so much as a hint of frizz – but you don’t need a bob to try it.

Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton has been showcasing the ultra-shiny texture on hair long and short, but is it possible to achieve the look if you don’t have a Hollywood hair pro on hand?

It is, says GHD UK ambassador Zoe Irwin – you just need the right tools and products.

“We’re seeing glass hair everywhere right now, with celebrities like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Olivia Culpo all wearing it with a super-blunt bob,” Irwin explains.

“The look works particularly well with shorter hair and it really flatters the jaw too.”

So how to do it? “To recreate the look, blow-dry hair and use a root lift spray for added hold. This will create the base for the look,” says Irwin.

“Then, the key is using a shine spray like GHD Final Shine Spray (£9.95) before you style your hair for that glass-like shine.

“Lightly mist all over hair before straightening – don’t spray too much as it will make your hair look limp.

“The new GHD Platinum+ Styler (£175) is the world’s first smart straightener, and it gives you the sleekest and shiny hair ever so it’s perfect for creating this look.”

