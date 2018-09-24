6 fashion bloggers over 40 you need to be following on Instagram

Fashion bloggers are some of the most popular accounts on Instagram, with millions of people posting pictures of their #OOTD (outfit of the day, for those who aren’t quite up to date with social media-speak).

However, there’s no denying that most of these influencers are of a certain age – and by that we mean generally super young. Unfortunately, this means that we don’t get to see a whole lot of age diversity, which just plays into the tired and damaging idea that women have an expiry date.

It’s not like there aren’t a whole lot of older women who are bringing their fashion A game on Instagram – many are well worth a follow if you’re looking for inspiration or just want a bit of variety on your feed. Yes, they’re over 40, but that doesn’t have to restrict how they dress at all.

1. Judith Boyd

For those interested in an experimental kind of fashion blogger, look no further than Judith Boyd of Style Crone. The 75-year-old has a penchant for hats, saying: “I love to support artists who create wearable art.”

Fashion is a form of therapy for Boyd. She says: “If I have an event coming up, I will have a chosen piece available to view in advance to stimulate my creativity. It’s a mindful process, very healing, and an artful exercise in self expression. Some people paint, sculpt, garden, or cook; my artistic outlet and self expression is through style.”

Boyd’s is style with a conscience. She believes in being as sustainable as possible and tries to buy pre-loved clothes. Age has changed her style, but not in the sense of feeling she needs to “dress appropriately” (whatever that means). Boyd says: “My self expression changes as I grow. I wear what I love and don’t focus on fashion trends.”

2. Catherine Summers

Summers has called her Instagram account “Not Dressed As Lamb,” and that gives you a taste of what you’ll get on there. The 45-year-old is staunchly against “age appropriateness”, showing that women don’t have to conform to society’s sartorial expectations – in fact, Summers champions the hashtag #iwillwearwhatilike.

So what will you find on her Instagram account? Bright colours, fun patterns and a lot of vintage gems. She shows you don’t have to stop having fun with fashion when you hit 40 whilst still being sophisticated – plus there are plenty of bonus pictures of her cute dog.

Summers has a degree in photography, so you can be sure that all her snaps are on point.

3. Grace Ghanem

View this post on Instagram Garden party #notsponsored @cocacola A post shared by Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem) on Sep 7, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

53-year-old Grace Ghanem is a personal trainer from Montreal, and her Instagram shows that you don’t have to be a millennial to be up to date with the biggest labels and hottest trends.

View this post on Instagram Urban jungle 🦓 A post shared by Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem) on Jul 23, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

Her confident attitude has helped win her over 53k followers. She tells Vogue: “Once women pass a certain age, they don’t get looked at anymore. I don’t take that into account. I still wear things in a fun way. I don’t have to disappear.”

View this post on Instagram NEW YORK! 🎶 A post shared by Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

She’s a striking presence, with a silvery choppy bob and trademark oversized sunglasses. Ghanem’s wardrobe will make you green with envy – full of labels like Gucci, Céline and Balenciaga – with Ghanem working every outfit like she’s on the runway.