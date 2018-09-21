People suspect Prada's Milan Fashion Week show took inspiration from Prince George

21st Sep 18 | Fashion

The long shorts and socks combo looks very familiar...

be243ec8-c677-49a2-ac23-5ab66b59893f

Prince George might only be five years old, but it seems he’s already making his mark on the world of fashion.

No, he’s not quite walking in Milan Fashion Week (yet), but his style does seem to have inspired Prada’s SS19 collection, which debuted yesterday at the Fondazione Prada.

Prince george
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The prince is known for his trademark look – long shorts, long socks, and if it’s cold, a cute little coat – and all these boxes were ticked at the Italian show.

Prada
(Antonio Calanni/AP)

Model of the moment Kaia Gerber stomped down the runway in navy knee-length shorts and long white socks – undoubtedly George’s signature look (although we’re admittedly yet to see him in a scoop-neck top like Gerber’s).

Prada model and George
(Antonio Calanni/AP/Andrew Matthews/PA)

You could also see echoes of George’s winter style. The prince is often seen in a sharp, well-tailored double-breasted coat – although his classic grey one isn’t quite as bold as Prada’s berry-red number.

Creative Freddie Smithson – who specialises in cheeky high fashion collages on his Instagram page freddiemade – was the first to notice the similarities between Prada’s collection and Prince George’s style.

George wasn’t the only royal designer Miuccia Prada may have been inspired by either. Models were all wearing giant studded and bedazzled satin headbands, which look remarkably similar to the one the Duchess of Cambridge wore to Prince Louis’ christening.

Kate and Prada model
(Antonio Calanni/AP/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The show was not an entirely royal-themed extravaganza; amongst the shorts and socks were pops of lime green and oversized sunglasses – a welcome antidote to the tiny eyewear trend.

Who knows though, maybe this is just the beginning of George’s career as an unwitting style influencer…

Prince George
(Jane Barlow/PA)

© Press Association 2018

