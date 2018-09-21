From Lily Allen to Jorja Smith: All the best red carpet looks from this year's Mercury Prize

We definitely saw an overriding trend for feminine suiting.

Last night was one of the biggest night’s in music – the Mercury Prize. In the past the likes of Skepta, James Blake and The xx have taken home the hotly contested award.

This year, North London band Wolf Alice won, beating the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Florence And The Machine.

Winners and losers alike were were dressed for the occasion. Here are some of the key fashion trends from the night worth noting…

The suits

London Fashion Week drew to a close earlier this week, and one thing we saw time and again amongst fashionistas and show goers was a love of tailoring. We’re not talking about the men, but rather the women.

Female suiting is having a moment as brands increasingly experiment with cuts, patterns and colours. Nominee Nadine Shah showed how experimental tailoring could be, mixing up patterns and colours to great success.

Host Annie Mac also went for a suit, eschewing patterns for bold colours and geometric shapes instead.

We love the suit, but what we’re less sold on are the plastic heels. In all honesty we’re just worried about Mac: Vogue has previously reported how these trendy plastic shoes beloved by the Kardashians can be a breeding-ground for bacteria.

Mac was joined onstage by Mercuy Prize judge Clara Amfo, who also rocked a sparkly blue tailored number.

The whimsical dresses

A polar opposite to sharp suiting, some celebs opted for a more romantic style. Take Lily Allen, who wore a flowing black dress with both sheer and faux fur panels from Simone Rocha.

Someone call 999 I’ve been robbed. https://t.co/3k3KkT51oi — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) September 20, 2018

Unfortunately, few were focusing on her outfit after she tweeted she’d “been robbed” of the prize – although she did go on to congratulate Wolf Alice.

Florence Welch (of Machine fame) went for an ultra feminine frock in shimmering pale pink with voluminous sleeves. It may remind you of a similar green one Emma Willis wore to the recent GQ Awards – both are from by Vampire’s Wife, a label founded by Susie Cave, wife of singer Nick.

Welch accessorised with a Gucci clutch – she is, after all, an ambassador for the Italian label.

Fellow nominee Jorja Smith also went down the whimsical route with her geometric Jean Paul Gaultier dress, which had a skirt of trailing ribbons.

The bold menswear

It wasn’t just the women bringing it in the style stakes, but also the men. Take band Sons Of Kemet, all of whom were dressed to perfection – berets! Bucket hats! Pinstripes! Corduroy! Collectively, they really have it all.

Even though we’re not sure we totally understand Everything Everything’s get up, you’ve got to applaud the effort – a stand-out orange trench flanked by matching navy jackets? It all feels very *NSYNC to us.

