Breast Cancer Awareness month 2018: The best charity beauty buys

21st Sep 18

October will see the return of Breast Cancer Awareness month, when beauty products get a pretty pink makeover and a percentage of sales are donated to breast cancer charities.

Founded in 1985, the initiative has gone from strength to strength, raising more than £50m in total.

This year, there’s another fantastic line-up of pampering goodies, from £1 bathing bargains to luxurious designer collaborations.

Here’s our pick of the pink treats…

1. Palmolive Gourmet Strawberry Touch Body Butter Shower Cream, £1.50, Asda

Pick up a bottle of this sweetly-scented shower cream in Asda and 10p will be donated to Tickled Pink, the supermarket’s breast cancer charity initiative.

Palmolive Gourmet Strawberry Touch Body Butter Shower Cream
(Palmolive/PA)

2. Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo, £19

For every full-size bottle of No Scent No Colour Shampoo or Conditioner sold, 50p will go to cancer charity Look Good Feel Better, while 25p is donated from mini bottles – and that’s all year round, not just October.

Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo
(Philip Kingsley/PA)

3. Vintage Rose Rabbit And Cabbages Make-up Bag, £22, Breast Cancer Care

All the profits from this cute cabbage and bunny cosmetics pouch will go to Breast Cancer Care.

Philip Kingsley No Scent No Colour Shampoo
(Breast Cancer Care/PA)

4. Aveda Limited Edition Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme, £21

Aveda’s much-loved Hand Relief cream returns for 2018, with around £4 from each tube sold donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Aveda Limited Edition Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme
(Aveda/PA)

5. Bobbi Brown Pinks with Purpose Lip Colour Duo, £35

In two flattering colours – Sandwash Pink and Pink – with a semi-matte finish, this is a lipstick duo that you’ll get lots of wear out of, and £5 from every sale goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Bobbi Brown Pinks with Purpose Lip Colour Duo
(Bobbi Brown/PA)

6. Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, £68

A long-time supporter of Breast Cancer Care, this year Elemis will be making a donation of £25,000 to the charity through sales of its Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, which is decorated with a bespoke rose print by Brit designers Lily and Lionel.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
(Elemis/PA)

7. MZ Skin Hydrate & Nourish Age Defence Retinol Day Moisturizer SPF30, £95, Net-a-Porter

Luxury skincare brand MZ Skin will be donating 5% of its total website sales to Breast Cancer Haven, so when you purchase its celeb-favourite Hydrate & Nourish day cream online in October, you’ll be supporting the charity.

MZ Skin Hydrate & Nourish Age Defence Retinol Day Moisturizer
(MZ Skin/PA)

8. GHD Gold by Lulu Guinness, £139

Two icons have come together this year to say ‘kiss this, cancer’. GHD has teamed up with Lulu Guinness on a pink straightener emblazoned with the designer’s signature lip print. For every Gold style sold, £10 will go to Breast Cancer Now.

GHD Gold by Lulu Guinness
(GHD/PA)

