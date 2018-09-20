Meet some of the women from Simply Be's latest campaign celebrating body positivity

20th Sep 18 | Fashion

These curvy models consistently champion diversity.

07600a50-7a95-488f-a7d8-ad75b1c2f963

Plus-size fashion brand Simply Be has unveiled its Autumn 2018 campaign, and it’s aptly called ‘More Than Our Bodies’.

The campaign is a celebration of diversity and body positivity, and features a range of both models and activists in clothes that cater from a size 10-32.

The pictures are gorgeous and the women are inspiring – a winning formula. Here’s everything you need to know about some of the individuals who appear in the campaign…

Felicity Hayward

Felicity Hayward
(Simply Be/PA)

Hayward’s modelling career was launched with a splash in 2012, when she was photographed by Miles Aldridge. Since then, she’s also become known as a body positive activist and regularly talks about self love and the need for diversity – you might recognise her digital campaign which has the hashtag: #SelfLoveBringsBeauty.

Hayward’s appeared on the cover of i-D and modelled for the likes of L’Oreal and Missguided, so don’t expect her size 20 brand of positivity to be disappearing anytime soon.

Of getting involved in the Simply Be campaign, Hayward says: “It’s important to spread the message of body positivity and that women are so more than their bodies. Fashion is about your identity, not your shape or size. It’s about having fun, self-expression and celebrating who you are!”

Sonny Turner

Sonny Turner
(Simply Be/PA)

Like Hayward, Turner is both a curve model and activist. You might recognise her face from the recent New York Fashion Week – she was part of Chromat’s diverse catwalk and wore a T-shirt ironically saying ‘sample size’.https://www.instagram.com/p/BngtrJsBUTQ/

She’s particularly made a name for herself through inspiring and real Instagram posts. She tells Elle: “Social media has helped to normalise stretch marks and cellulite and all that stuff that’s usually considered ugly. Now I see them as normal and beautiful. Having a social media presence makes me feel more comfortable to be myself.”

Clementine Desseaux

Clementine Desseaux
(Simply Be/PA)

French model Desseaux was catapulted into the limelight when Christian Louboutin reposted a video of her wearing the brand’s new lipstick in 2015. She consistently speaks out about what it’s like to be a plus-sized model and how necessary diversity is within fashion. Desseaux is also a co-founder of the All Womxn Project, which aims to help all women feel represented through diverse and unretouched photo and video campaigns.

In an interview with Racked, Desseaux said: “The more we put diversity in front of so many eyes, the more people will think that it’s normal to have all types of beauty and all types of people, and it’s going to make the level of judgment that people have towards each other less and less, which I think ultimately will make a better world. I’m an optimist, but that’s how I see it.”

Leah Vernon

Leah Vernon
(Simply Be/PA)

Vernon created her body positivity lifestyle blog ‘Beauty and the Muse‘ in 2013, “because of lack of inclusion in the fashion and beauty industry”. She writes about being a curvy black Muslim woman living in Detroit, also covering serious issues like mental health and eating disorders.

View this post on Instagram

STOP scrolling for a second 🖐🏾 Read lol Like many of you, I find myself relying on the dependency of makeup. Relying on “prettiness” to validate me. The prettier the photo, the more likes. The more engagement. It becomes a co-dependent game. No one wants to see how I really am. How I look naturally. How basic my outfits are 90 percent of the time. People don’t believe me when I tell them that I wear old shirts and exercise pants everyday. That I only get glam for shoots and on set. In addition, I have a lot of facial hair. Which I am very self-conscious about. Stupid, right? But it’s so ingrained for girls and women to be smooth and hairless. For the last week, I’ve noticed the long hairs growing underneath my chin, multiplying. Hope no one notices, I’d tell myself in an attempt to wax the following day. Continuing to forget 😂 So today, I waxed my whiskers and tended to my skin. I felt much better but I couldn’t help but think that we don’t owe anyone to be “pretty” or “hairless” all the time. We don’t owe it to anyone to make sure our edges are laid or our fupas are smoothed out by a girdle in that bodycon dress. We don’t owe it to anyone to cover our arms or conceal our undereye bags. A makeup-less, filter-less selfie might not be the most bravest thing I’ve done today but for someone who’s struggling with accepting their natural self in the age of Instagram beauty gurus, it may be. Do you post makeup-less, filter-less, and/or unedited photos? Be real nah! And, what’s your take on “unwanted” body hair? Oh, I have so many horror stories 😂 Let’s chat. #detroitblogger #psootd #plussize #instafashion #bodypositive #bgki #effyourbeautystandards #blackgirl #pizzasisters4lyfe #blackgirlswhoblog #londonblogger #psfashion #blackgirlmagic #muslimgirl #plusmodel #feminist #plussizemodel #fatacceptance #selflove #blackmuslimahexcellence #psootd #seventeen #hijabi #honormycurves #skincare #selfcare #skincareroutine #eatingdisorderrecovery #bodydysmorphia #naturalhair #turbanista #selflove

A post shared by Leah V (@lvernon2000) on

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

[PIC] Holly Willoughby's dress today costs a WHOPPING amount - and no one's even into it
[PIC] Holly Willoughby's dress today costs a WHOPPING amount - and no one's even into it

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight

Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight
WARNING: Met Éireann issue WORRYING weather update as Storm Ali rips through the nation

WARNING: Met Éireann issue WORRYING weather update as Storm Ali rips through the nation
BREAKING: Ploughing Championships CANCELLED today due to Storm Ali

BREAKING: Ploughing Championships CANCELLED today due to Storm Ali
Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali
Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears