From dewy skin to wet look hair, these are the key beauty trends from London Fashion Week

Even though it’s called London Fashion Week, it might as well be called London Fashion And Beauty Week as far as we’re concerned.

We’ll let that slide – it’s admittedly not that catchy an alternative name. BUt as the stylish extravaganza draws to a close today, it has to be said, the hair and make-up looks on the catwalk were just as carefully considered as the clothes.

Beauty can make or break a fashion show, and as such, designers have been hugely experimental with their looks this season. If you’re keen on updating your hair and make-up game, here are the key beauty trends that have come out of London Fashion Week…

It’s all about glowing skin

Alexa Chung (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Korean beauty trends have well and truly hit the UK, as most shows made clear, glowing, dewy skin the focus.

The likes of Ashish and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi might have opposite styles when it comes to clothing, but they were both loving bright skin for their models.

It meant backstage make-up artists had a slightly different job than normal. Few were seen wielding foundation or concealer, instead opting for illuminating balms and all manner of moisturisers. It was more about skin prep.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Models in Victoria Beckham’s show were treated to a Foreo two-minute light therapy facial before their minimal make-up was applied, and similarly at Alexa Chung, models received a Japanese facial massage prior to the show. This might be a “no make-up make-up” look, but it still requires a fair amount of work.

Pastel hair, but with a punk-rock edge

We suspect this particular trend might have been inspired by New York Fashion Week, as last Thursday Marc Jacobs debuted his collection with models sporting hair in cotton candy hues.

London designers were also interested in pale pink locks, but with a distinctly more punk rock feel – take the Ashley Williams show, where hair was gelled upwards as though inspired by troll dolls.

Matty Bovan (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Matty Bovan’s models also rocked coloured hair. He experimented with pastels as well as brighter pinks and shocks of lilac.

You can’t go wrong with a bit of glitter

Halpern (Katie Wright/PA)

This London Fashion Week might be looking forward to spring/summer next year, but there’s no harm in getting some beauty inspiration just in time for party season.

Halpern is known for its glitter-tastic outfits, so it’s no surprise the make-up was designed to match, with eyelids covered in bold sparkly colours. The ultimate disco glam look popped even more against the models’ glowing skin.

Simone Rocha provided a more subtle alternative with light dustings of silver over the lids, up to the brows.

Rough and ready splashes of colour

Marta Jakubowski (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Once dewy and glowing skin has been achieved, it’s all about rough and ready splashes of neon colour.

The point of this trend isn’t to look put together – instead you want to look like you’ve just rolled out of bed and splashed some colour on your face. For Ashish it was dabs of neon around the eye, and for the likes of Fyodor Golan and Marta Jakubowski, it was slicks of lipstick in fun shades of pink, orange and purple.

Ashish (Isabel Infantes/PA)

We caught up with make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench backstage before the Ashish show, and she described the haphazard eyeshadow as “an undone look, like the model’s done it themselves.”

Wet-look hair was everywhere

Ashish (Grant Pollard/AP)

Ugly fashion is very much in vogue at the moment, and this seems to have expanded into the world of beauty as well. Wet look hair isn’t traditionally considered ‘pretty’, but it still stormed the catwalk.

Chalayan (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Long gone are big blow dries and glossy manes, and instead stylists opted for lank, almost stringy hair. Locks were either slicked back – like at House of Holland or Chalayan (the latter of which included two choice strands down the front of the face, which felt very 2007), or gelled down in uneven clumps over the face – as at Ashish.

House of Holland (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Designers from Markus Lupfer to Preen and even Victoria Beckham were all fans.

© Press Association 2018